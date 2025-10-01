Empathy as a Double-Edged Sword: Study Reveals Hidden Mental Health Risks for Youth During War

New study shows that children who were more empathic early in life those who strongly felt others’ suffering as toddlers and again as preteens were more likely to experience anxiety and depression during the Israel Hamas war that followed the October 7th attack. Crucially, this vulnerability only emerged under conditions of mass trauma: empathy was not linked to distress in regular times. The findings reveal that while empathy is often celebrated as a protective trait, it can also heighten susceptibility to psychological harm in the face of widespread conflict and violence.



A decade-long study, recently published in Development and Psychopathology, followed children from toddlerhood through adolescence to explore how early empathy shapes later mental health. The research, led by PhD student Dana Katsoty together with Professor Ariel Knafo-Noam of Hebrew University and Dr. Lior Abramson of Tel Aviv University and Columbia University, found that children who showed greater emotional resonance with others’ suffering—long considered a strength—were more likely to experience anxiety and depression during the Israel–Hamas war that followed the October 7th attack.



“Empathy is one of the most beautiful qualities we hope to nurture in our children, but our study shows that in times of mass trauma, characterized with ongoing exposure to others' suffering, it can come at a cost,” said Dana Katsoty, lead author of the study. “Recognizing this dual role of empathy can help us better support young people growing up under the shadow of conflict.”



Key Findings

Empathy as a Risk Factor: Empathic distress measured at ages 1.5, 3, and 11 did not predict mental health struggles in normal times. Yet, under the trauma of war, those early markers of empathy were linked to heightened depression and anxiety.

Widespread Distress Among Youth: Even in relatively less affected Jerusalem, 31% of adolescents exceeded the clinical cutoff for anxiety and 23% for depression during the current war.

Novel Contribution: This study is among the first to use adolescents’ own self-reports to capture the mental health toll of October 7 and its aftermath, offering a rare longitudinal perspective.

“These results challenge the common assumption that empathy always protects children in the face of adversity,” said Professor Knafo-Noam. “Our findings suggest that while empathy helps us connect with others, it can also indicate which youth are more vulnerable when surrounded by mass trauma, which can help in identification of children at heightened risk.”