Scientists observe Parkinson's 'trigger' in human brain tissue

New Delhi, Oct 3: Scientists have, for the first time, directly visualised the way Parkinson's disease gets 'triggered' in human brain tissue.

Using a newly developed technique, called ASA-PD (Advanced Sensing of Aggregates for Parkinson's Disease), researchers from the University of Cambridge and University College London, UK, could see, count, and compare the protein clusters called alpha-synuclein oligomers in human brain tissue.

Oligomers have long been considered the likely culprits behind Parkinson's, but until now, these tiny clusters -- just a few nanometres long -- have evaded direct detection in human brain tissue.

Using ASA-PD with ultra-sensitive fluorescence microscopy, the team could, for the first time, detect and analyse millions of oligomers in post-mortem brain tissue.

"This is the first time we've been able to look at oligomers directly in human brain tissue at this scale: it's like being able to see stars in broad daylight," said Dr. Rebecca Andrews, who conducted the work when she was a postdoctoral researcher at Cambridge's Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry.

"It opens new doors in Parkinson's research," she added.

Since oligomers are so small, their signal is extremely weak. But ASA-PD maximises the signal while decreasing the background, dramatically boosting sensitivity to the point where individual alpha-synuclein oligomers can be observed and studied.