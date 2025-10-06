Several State Governments Ban Coldrif Cough Syrup After Toxic Contamination Linked to Children’s Deaths

Deaths in Madhya Pradesh Trigger Nationwide Alarm

The alert originated in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, where at least nine children reportedly died after consuming Coldrif syrup. Preliminary investigations linked the deaths to acute kidney failure caused by DEG poisoning.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh each to the victims’ families and assured free treatment for the affected children. He also confirmed that strict actions have been initiated against the manufacturer and the prescribing doctor.

An FIR has been filed, and Dr. Praveen Soni, who allegedly prescribed the medicine, was arrested on Saturday night. Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been dispatched to Tamil Nadu, where the manufacturer is based, to further probe the case.

Investigations by the Tamil Nadu government and the Madhya Pradesh Food and Drug Administration found that samples of Coldrif syrup contained diethylene glycol at 48.6% concentration, far beyond permissible limits. DEG, a chemical used in antifreeze, is highly toxic and can cause liver damage, kidney failure, and death, particularly in children. Following the findings, Tamil Nadu suspended production and ordered the market withdrawal of all existing stocks. Regulatory action is being taken against Shreesan Pharmaceutical, including possible license cancellation and criminal prosecution.

India has witnessed several tragic incidents of diethylene glycol contamination in cough syrups over the years. The chemical is often accidentally or negligently used as a solvent in place of safer alternatives like glycerin or propylene glycol. Even small amounts can cause neurological damage, acute renal failure, and death, especially among children. The Coldrif case has caused renewed concerns about pharmaceutical safety standards and regulatory enforcement in India’s vast drug manufacturing sector. [Rh/Eth/VP]



