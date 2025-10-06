Several State Governments Ban Coldrif Cough Syrup After Toxic Contamination Linked to Children’s Deaths

The Uttar Pradesh government has banned the sale, distribution, and import of Coldrif cough syrup
The Uttar Pradesh government has banned the sale, distribution, and import of Coldrif cough syrup, manufactured by Shreesan Pharmaceutical. The ban follows reports linking the medicine to the deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh.
The move came after laboratory tests confirmed that the syrup contained 48.6% diethylene glycol (DEG) — a highly toxic chemical associated with kidney failure and death. Similar bans and crackdowns have been announced by Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Rajasthan, as part of a nationwide investigation into contaminated pediatric syrups.
UP Government Orders Raids and Sample Collection
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak said on October 6, 2025, that the government has banned the cough syrup being discussed across the country. He assured that no non-compliant medication will be allowed in the state and clarified that the state government has never procured or distributed the syrup through its health departments.
Following the order, the Assistant Commissioner of Drug Administration instructed all district drug inspectors to collect samples of Coldrif cough syrup. These samples will be tested at a Lucknow-based laboratory, and raids have been launched to seize any remaining stocks.
The order also prohibits the import, export, sale, and distribution of the syrup in all institutions until further notice. Officials have been directed to ensure strict compliance with safety regulations.
Deaths in Madhya Pradesh Trigger Nationwide Alarm
The alert originated in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, where at least nine children reportedly died after consuming Coldrif syrup. Preliminary investigations linked the deaths to acute kidney failure caused by DEG poisoning.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh each to the victims’ families and assured free treatment for the affected children. He also confirmed that strict actions have been initiated against the manufacturer and the prescribing doctor.
An FIR has been filed, and Dr. Praveen Soni, who allegedly prescribed the medicine, was arrested on Saturday night. Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been dispatched to Tamil Nadu, where the manufacturer is based, to further probe the case.
Investigations by the Tamil Nadu government and the Madhya Pradesh Food and Drug Administration found that samples of Coldrif syrup contained diethylene glycol at 48.6% concentration, far beyond permissible limits. DEG, a chemical used in antifreeze, is highly toxic and can cause liver damage, kidney failure, and death, particularly in children. Following the findings, Tamil Nadu suspended production and ordered the market withdrawal of all existing stocks. Regulatory action is being taken against Shreesan Pharmaceutical, including possible license cancellation and criminal prosecution.
India has witnessed several tragic incidents of diethylene glycol contamination in cough syrups over the years. The chemical is often accidentally or negligently used as a solvent in place of safer alternatives like glycerin or propylene glycol. Even small amounts can cause neurological damage, acute renal failure, and death, especially among children. The Coldrif case has caused renewed concerns about pharmaceutical safety standards and regulatory enforcement in India’s vast drug manufacturing sector. [Rh/Eth/VP]
