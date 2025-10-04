Tamil Nadu to Launch UAV Training Centres in Govt Polytechnic Colleges

Chennai, Oct 4: In a move aimed at preparing students for the rapidly growing drone industry, the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department is set to establish exclusive Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) training centres in government polytechnic colleges across the state.

Officials said the initiative would equip diploma students with the technical expertise needed to meet the rising demand for drones in sectors ranging from agriculture and infrastructure to disaster management and logistics.

Tamil Nadu has 54 government polytechnic colleges offering education to thousands of students every year.

However, there is currently no formal training facility dedicated to UAV technology for diploma-level learners.

“The idea behind setting up UAV training centres is to empower students with deep knowledge and practical skills to operate drones safely, explore innovative applications, and contribute to the latest developments in aerial technology,” a senior Higher Education Department official said.

The government plans to roll out the project in phases, starting with five selected government polytechnic colleges.

Each centre will be set up at an estimated cost of ₹50 lakh, with a total initial allocation of ₹2.5 crore.