Teen Taal Podcast Speaker Kamlesh Singh Faces Heat Over Remarks on Deepika Padukone and Mental Health

Aaj Tak’s Teen Taal podcast drew criticism when one of the speakers made a controversial remark on Deepika Padukone’s appointment as India’s first Mental Health Ambassador.
Speaker Kamlesh Singh’s comments were labeled insensitive and dismissive toward mental health issues.
Social media backlash reignited conversations on stigma, awareness, and the need for empathy in media discussions on mental health.
In a recent episode of Aaj Tak’s podcast “Teen Taal”, a discussion took an unexpected and controversial turn. One of the speakers, Kamlesh Singh, made an insensitive remark about mental health. The episode featured Kuldeep Mishra, Asif Khan, and Kamlesh Singh. It initially focused on bizarre news stories but soon changed course. Kamlesh began commenting on actor Deepika Padukone’s appointment as India’s first-ever Mental Health Ambassador, describing it as another example of bizarre news. He sarcastically said “What is there in Deepika Padukone? Does she cure mental health? Can I become a brand ambassador for fitness then?”
Deepika Padukone, acclaimed actor and founder of The Live Love Laugh Foundation, was recently appointed by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare as the nation’s first Mental Health Ambassador. The move is seen as a landmark step toward fostering greater awareness and building a more supportive mental health ecosystem in India. However, what was meant to be a moment celebrating progress quickly sparked outrage due to the insensitive tone taken during the podcast discussion.
During the podcast, Kamlesh Singh’s comments took a dismissive and mocking tone. He questioned the need for a celebrity ambassador, trivialized mental health struggles, and implied that therapy had become a “status symbol” for the rich.
By referring to Deepika Padukone being made the “brand ambassador” for mental health, he cynically questioned whether mental health is now something to be marketed or sold like a product. Singh sarcastically claimed that mental health awareness — particularly going to therapy — has become a status symbol among the rich, especially in cities like Delhi. He mocked how people now boast about having “their own therapist,” implying that therapy has turned into a sign of privilege rather than an act of seeking help.
Singh further ridiculed those who seek therapy, saying, “Why do you tell your personal secrets to a therapist? Live a straightforward life — you don’t need one.” He added, “Why do something that you need to hide?” His remarks, which appeared to ridicule both mental health awareness and Padukone’s advocacy, were widely condemned online.
Mental health is a serious concern that affects millions of people worldwide. It encompasses our emotional, psychological, and social well-being, influencing how we think, feel, and act as we navigate life. Good mental health helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make important decisions.
Following the episode, many listeners took to social media and the comment section of Aaj Tak Radio to express their disappointment. One user wrote, “This mentality exhibited by @kamleshksingh is the reason why we need mental health awareness. He thinks that depression is just sadness and a rich man’s choice.” Another commented, “Thank you, you just proved why Deepika deserves to be the brand ambassador for mental health — because like you, so many people still aren’t aware.”
Several others also criticized both Kamlesh Singh and the India Today Group for allowing such remarks to air on a mainstream platform, calling for more responsibility and empathy when addressing mental health in public discussions. [Rh/VP]
