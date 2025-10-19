Teen Taal Podcast Speaker Kamlesh Singh Faces Heat Over Remarks on Deepika Padukone and Mental Health

In a recent episode of Aaj Tak’s podcast “Teen Taal”, a discussion took an unexpected and controversial turn. One of the speakers, Kamlesh Singh, made an insensitive remark about mental health. The episode featured Kuldeep Mishra, Asif Khan, and Kamlesh Singh. It initially focused on bizarre news stories but soon changed course. Kamlesh began commenting on actor Deepika Padukone’s appointment as India’s first-ever Mental Health Ambassador, describing it as another example of bizarre news. He sarcastically said “What is there in Deepika Padukone? Does she cure mental health? Can I become a brand ambassador for fitness then?”

Deepika Padukone, acclaimed actor and founder of The Live Love Laugh Foundation, was recently appointed by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare as the nation’s first Mental Health Ambassador. The move is seen as a landmark step toward fostering greater awareness and building a more supportive mental health ecosystem in India. However, what was meant to be a moment celebrating progress quickly sparked outrage due to the insensitive tone taken during the podcast discussion.