Over 6.06 Lakh Citizens Imparted Training on Lifesaving CPR Technique: Govt

New Delhi, Oct 22: A total of 6,06,374 citizens have been imparted with training on the lifesaving Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) technique during the pan-India CPR Awareness Week, said the government on Wednesday.

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving and vital emergency procedure that improves the survival chances in critical cardiac cases.

The CPR Awareness Week was organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from October 13 to 17 to sensitise citizens about the importance of early bystander intervention during cardiac arrest and other medical emergencies.

“Overall, through multifaceted activities, over 7,47,000 citizens were engaged during the CPR Awareness Week, and physical training was imparted to more than 6,06,374 participants across the country,” the Ministry said.