Even After 7 years, the Lokpal Has Little Success to Show; Tender for BMWs Reflects the ‘Sarkari Naukri’ Mindset

India’s top anti-corruption body, the Lokpal of India, has sparked outrage after floating a public tender to buy seven BMW 330Li (Long Wheel Base) luxury sedans, each costing ₹70 lakh. The tender, issued on October 16, 2025, invites bids from reputed agencies for the supply of these vehicles. Submissions are open until November 6, 2025 with the evaluation scheduled for November 7, 2025.

According to the notice, the Lokpal wants the cars delivered within two weeks—no later than 30 days from the supply order. The vendor must also provide a seven-day training programme for Lokpal drivers and staff, covering both theoretical and practical sessions. All training costs, including logistics and accommodation, will be borne by the vendor.

The total expenditure for the seven luxury cars is expected to exceed ₹5 crore. The vehicles will serve the Lokpal Chairperson, former Supreme Court judge Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, and six members.