Even After 7 years, the Lokpal Has Little Success to Show; Tender for BMWs Reflects the ‘Sarkari Naukri’ Mindset

The Lokpal has floated a tender to procure seven BMW 330Li sedans, each costing ₹70 lakh.
The decision triggered political and public backlash, with critics questioning the Lokpal’s effectiveness
Social media users mocked Lokpal’s BMW tender, highlighting the irony of an anti-corruption body buying high-end vehicles.
India’s top anti-corruption body, the Lokpal of India, has sparked outrage after floating a public tender to buy seven BMW 330Li (Long Wheel Base) luxury sedans, each costing ₹70 lakh. The tender, issued on October 16, 2025, invites bids from reputed agencies for the supply of these vehicles. Submissions are open until November 6, 2025 with the evaluation scheduled for November 7, 2025.
According to the notice, the Lokpal wants the cars delivered within two weeks—no later than 30 days from the supply order. The vendor must also provide a seven-day training programme for Lokpal drivers and staff, covering both theoretical and practical sessions. All training costs, including logistics and accommodation, will be borne by the vendor.
The total expenditure for the seven luxury cars is expected to exceed ₹5 crore. The vehicles will serve the Lokpal Chairperson, former Supreme Court judge Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, and six members.
The move has triggered sharp criticism from political leaders, activists, and social media users. Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, president of the Bharatiya Liberal Party, expressed disappointment over the tender. He questioned the Lokpal’s record on corruption cases and drew attention to the recent arrest of Punjab DIG H.S. Bhullar, who was caught with ₹8 crore in cash.
Telangana Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy also criticised the decision, saying, “Has the Lokpal solved even a single corruption case in the last 11 years? Now they’re buying luxury BMWs worth ₹5 crore.”
Legal activist Prashant Bhushan, who played a key role in the 2011 India Against Corruption movement, said the Lokpal has been grounded to dust. “The institution has been ground to dust by the Modi government…. filled with servile members who are not bothered by graft and are happy with their luxuries,” he wrote.
Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed also wrote on X that this is the same institution that was supposed to fight corruption. “The so-called anti-corruption movement backed by the RSS was only meant to bring down the Congress government. Today, that same Lokpal wastes taxpayers’ money,” she said.
Social media users mocked the irony of an anti-corruption body buying luxury cars. One user wrote, “Lokpal bought 7 BMWs to boost the Make in India concept. They can even buy ₹12 crore Rolls-Royces, but they didn’t, because they’re simple, down-to-earth people—that’s why they went for BMW instead.” Another wrote, “The result of the much-hyped Anna movement against corruption…”
Under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, the Chairperson enjoys the same pay and privileges as the Chief Justice of India, while members receive benefits equivalent to Supreme Court judges.
The Lokpal, which emerged from the 2011 anti-corruption movement, has been largely inactive since becoming operational in 2019. Critics argue that it has not secured any major convictions in its six years of functioning.
Since 2019, the institution has received hundreds of complaints—including five against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024–25 alone. Out of 620 final orders analyzed, the Lokpal has initiated only 34 investigations and granted just 7 prosecution sanctions, mostly targeting low- and mid-level public officials such as bank employees. Investigations against high-profile politicians remain rare.
Now, with its new BMW fleet, the very institution tasked with fighting corruption has ironically become the centre of a public controversy over extravagance and accountability. [Rh/VP]
