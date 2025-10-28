Actor Satish Shah Wanted to Extend His Life to Care for His Wife Suffering from Alzheimer’s

Mumbai, India – Bollywood actor Satish Shah, renowned for his iconic roles in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Main Hoon Na, passed away on October 25, 2025, at the age of 74 due to kidney-related complications. In an exclusive revelation from his close friend, actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, he stated that Shah underwent a kidney transplant earlier this year specifically to extend his life and continue caring for his ailing wife, Madhu Shah, who has been battling Alzheimer's disease.
Shah's sudden death occurred at his residence in Bandra East, Mumbai, where he became unresponsive in the afternoon. An emergency team from P.D. Hinduja Hospital rushed to his home, initiating CPR en route, but despite intensive efforts, he could not be revived. The hospital issued a statement expressing deep sadness:
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Mr. Satish Shah. Earlier today, the hospital received an emergency call regarding Mr. Shah's health. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found to be unresponsive. CPR was started in the ambulance and continued on arrival at P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr. Shah could not be revived."
Pilgaonkar, who shared a decades-long friendship with Shah, revealed in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha that Shah's health decisions were deeply intertwined with his commitment to Madhu. "Unfortunately, even Madhu isn’t well. She has Alzheimer’s. This year, Satish got his kidney transplanted. He wanted to extend his life so that he could take care of Madhu. He was on dialysis. Earlier, he underwent a bypass surgery, which was successful," Pilgaonkar said.
"Alzheimer's disease is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks," according to Alzheimer's Association.
The bond between Shah and Pilgaonkar began on the sets of the 1987 Marathi film Gammat Jammat, which Pilgaonkar directed and marked Shah's entry into Marathi cinema. Though they never collaborated professionally again, their friendship flourished. "We clicked as friends big time on the sets of that film. Satish, his wife Madhu, Supriya and I became very, very close," Pilgaonkar recalled.
Three days prior to Shah's passing, Pilgaonkar's wife, actor Supriya Pilgaonkar, visited the couple at home. "Supriya went to visit Satish and Madhu just three days back. I couldn’t go because I was shooting. He played some music and Supriya and Madhu danced. Madhu recalled how she would dance cha-cha-cha," Pilgaonkar shared. This joyful moment amid hardship captured the couple's enduring spirit.
Pilgaonkar received a text from Shah at 12:56 pm on the day of his death, indicating he seemed fine hours earlier. "That I’m in shock is an understatement. Industry ka loss toh hua hi aur woh baat alag hai (The industry definitely suffered a loss, that’s a different matter altogether), but it’s a very, very big personal loss to me," he expressed. Pilgaonkar reflected: "You really don’t know what awaits you, The idea is to stay happy and keep people around you happy, which he did."
Shah's career spanned over four decades, blending humor in Bollywood hits like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), and Main Hoon Na (2004). On television, he shone in Dekh Bhai Dekh and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.
Satish Shah is survived by his wife, Madhu.
