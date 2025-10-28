Actor Satish Shah Wanted to Extend His Life to Care for His Wife Suffering from Alzheimer’s

Shah's sudden death occurred at his residence in Bandra East, Mumbai, where he became unresponsive in the afternoon. An emergency team from P.D. Hinduja Hospital rushed to his home, initiating CPR en route, but despite intensive efforts, he could not be revived. The hospital issued a statement expressing deep sadness:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Mr. Satish Shah. Earlier today, the hospital received an emergency call regarding Mr. Shah's health. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found to be unresponsive. CPR was started in the ambulance and continued on arrival at P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr. Shah could not be revived."

The Reason Behind the Satish Shah's Transplant: Extending Life for His Wife Madhu

Pilgaonkar, who shared a decades-long friendship with Shah, revealed in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha that Shah's health decisions were deeply intertwined with his commitment to Madhu. "Unfortunately, even Madhu isn’t well. She has Alzheimer’s. This year, Satish got his kidney transplanted. He wanted to extend his life so that he could take care of Madhu. He was on dialysis. Earlier, he underwent a bypass surgery, which was successful," Pilgaonkar said.