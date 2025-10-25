End of an Era: Satish Shah, The Face of Timeless Indian Comedy, Dies at 74

The Man Behind the Characters

Born on June 25, 1951, in Bombay (now Mumbai), into a Kutchi Gujarati family, Satish Shah made his film debut in 1978 with Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan. His television debut came with Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984), where he famously played a different character in each of its 55 episodes—a format that was ahead of its time and became a defining show of its era.

He later starred in Filmy Chakkar (1996) and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004), where his pairing with Ratna Pathak Shah received immense appreciation. Beyond acting, Shah also served as a judge on comedy-based reality shows, including Comedy Circus.

Just a day before his death, Satish Shah posted what would become his final message on social media—a birthday tribute to legendary actor Shammi Kapoor. Sharing a photo of Kapoor on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Happy B’day dearest Shammi ji. You are always around for me.”

After his passing, fans found this line—“You are always around”—especially poignant and flooded social media with emotional tributes. Shah had also worked with Shammi Kapoor in the 2006 comedy Sandwich.