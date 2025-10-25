End of an Era: Satish Shah, The Face of Timeless Indian Comedy, Dies at 74

Satish Shah, 74, passed away on October 25, 2025, in Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital
With over five decades in cinema and television, Shah was celebrated for his comic brilliance
His last social media post—a birthday message to Shammi Kapoor—became an emotional farewell
Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at around 2:30 p.m. at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The 74-year-old actor was best known for his iconic roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and Main Hoon Na.
According to his manager, the actor had been battling kidney-related complications and had recently undergone a transplant. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, Shah could not survive. His family has requested privacy until further details are confirmed.
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who confirmed the news to NDTV, said, “With a heavy heart, I want to say that our friend and a very good actor, Satish Shah, died around 2:30 p.m. today due to kidney failure. His health deteriorated while he was at home, and he was taken to the hospital immediately. Sadly, he couldn’t survive. His cremation will take place today. It’s a very big loss for the industry.”
Producer JD Majethia, who worked with Shah on Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, expressed deep grief in Instagram story. “My heart breaks to say this. Satish Shah is no more. The family will reveal details of the cremation by night,” he wrote.
Majethia added that Shah was taken to the hospital unexpectedly, and the family is awaiting medical details while requesting privacy.
Over a five-decade-long career, Satish Shah became a household name in both cinema and television. Known for his impeccable comic timing, Shah’s performances left a lasting mark on Indian entertainment.
He gained cult status with the 1983 satire Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, where he played Commissioner D'Mello—a role that remains a masterclass in comedy. On television, his portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai made him one of the most beloved faces in Indian households.
Shah also appeared in several hit films, including Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Om Shanti Om, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, showcasing his versatility across genres.
Born on June 25, 1951, in Bombay (now Mumbai), into a Kutchi Gujarati family, Satish Shah made his film debut in 1978 with Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan. His television debut came with Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984), where he famously played a different character in each of its 55 episodes—a format that was ahead of its time and became a defining show of its era.
He later starred in Filmy Chakkar (1996) and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004), where his pairing with Ratna Pathak Shah received immense appreciation. Beyond acting, Shah also served as a judge on comedy-based reality shows, including Comedy Circus.
Just a day before his death, Satish Shah posted what would become his final message on social media—a birthday tribute to legendary actor Shammi Kapoor. Sharing a photo of Kapoor on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Happy B’day dearest Shammi ji. You are always around for me.”
After his passing, fans found this line—“You are always around”—especially poignant and flooded social media with emotional tributes. Shah had also worked with Shammi Kapoor in the 2006 comedy Sandwich.
Tributes have been pouring in from across Bollywood and television. Actors, directors, and fans have expressed heartbreak over the loss of a performer known for his humor, humility, and warmth. Fans have revisited his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai clips, calling his portrayal of Indravadan “timeless,” while others recalled his effortless humor in Main Hoon Na and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.
Satish Shah’s passing marks the end of an era of effortless humor in Indian entertainment. His ability to make audiences laugh without resorting to cynicism or crudeness remains unmatched. Off-screen, he was admired for his humility, wit, and fond reflections on cinema’s golden age.
As the film and television fraternity bids farewell, his final words—“You are always around”—resonate deeply, serving as a reminder that true artists never really leave; they live on through the joy they’ve created. [Rh/VP]
