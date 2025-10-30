Personal bias, blind belief driving vaccine-autism link, say experts

New Delhi, Oct 29: Personal bias and blind belief are time and again reigniting the claim that childhood vaccines are increasing the risk of autism -- a neurological condition, said health experts on Wednesday.

Recently, a self-published report by the US-based McCullough Foundation claimed that vaccination is “the most significant preventable driver” of autism.

The report, not being peer-reviewed, has garnered significant attention from many anti-vaccine campaigners, including Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu.

“There are many people who take an anti-vaccine stand. We saw the damaging effects of their propaganda during the early part of the pandemic -- when tens of thousands of people died of severe Covid-19 simply because they were afraid to vaccinate,” Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan of the Indian Medical Association, Kochi, told IANS.

“Unfortunately, anti-science views are fashionable in certain circles -- driven by personal bias, blind belief and a fascination with conspiracy theories,” he added.

The report, published on Zenodo and not hosted in any peer-reviewed journal, questioned the increasing immunisation programmes for children -- known to prevent morbidity and mortality.

Dr Shefali Gulati, paediatric neurologist at AIIMS, told IANS that despite clear evidence of the life-saving benefits of childhood vaccinations, vaccine hesitancy remains a critical challenge in the post-Covid-19 era.