India Launches Indigenous CRISPR Gene Therapy ‘BIRSA 101’ to Eradicate Sickle Cell Disease

New Delhi, Nov 19: Setting a new milestone in Atmanirbhar Bharat, the government on Wednesday launched an indigenous CRISPR-based gene therapy for Sickle Cell Disease, which particularly affects India's tribal population.

The world-class, low-cost gene editing solution named "BIRSA 101", in honour of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, remembered as a great tribal freedom fighter, was launched by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh.

The technology works like a “precise genetic surgery”, capable not only of curing Sickle Cell Disease but also transforming treatment pathways for several hereditary disorders, the Minister explained.