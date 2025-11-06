Indian Women’s Cricket Team Honoured by PM Modi After Historic World Cup Victory

PM Modi felicitated the Indian women’s cricket team for their 52-run World Cup win over South Africa.
PM Modi hailed the Indian women’s cricket team’s World Cup win, praising their resilience and rising strength in sports.
The Indian women’s cricket team earned over ₹90 crore in rewards, with ₹39 crore from ICC and ₹51 crore from BCCI.
In a moment of national pride, on 5th November, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated the Indian women’s cricket team in New Delhi after their historic victory in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup against South Africa on 2nd November 2025. The team, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, clinched the title following a remarkable performance in the final, marking a significant achievement in the history of Women’s Indian cricket. The players met the Prime Minister at his residence, where he congratulated them for bringing global recognition to the country through their dedication, discipline and teamwork.
According to verified reports, the final match was a high-intensity contest in which India showcased a commanding performance with both bat and ball. Smriti Mandhana, who has been a consistent performer for the team, played a crucial role in setting a strong foundation with her aggressive opening play. Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma’s all-round performance provided India with the decisive advantage during the closing overs. The bowling unit maintained pressure throughout the match, restricting the opposition from forming stable partnerships. India secured the win by a comfortable margin, sealing their place in cricket history and energising fans across the nation.
During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi praised the team’s resilience and highlighted how their success reflects the growing strength of women in Indian sports. He stated that their victory will inspire countless young girls across the country to pursue sports professionally. Harmanpreet Kaur also shared her gratitude for the support received from fans, the cricket board, and the government, noting that such encouragement plays a vital role in the team’s confidence and performance.
This achievement is particularly significant as the Indian women’s team has been steadily rising in global cricket over the past decade. They have consistently performed in major tournaments and have built a strong core of experienced and young players. The win not only adds to India’s international sporting achievements but also highlights the increasing opportunities and recognition for women athletes in the country.
Prominent sports personalities, including Sachin Tendulkar and Mithali Raj, praised the achievement. Tendulkar described the win as a “turning point” for women’s sports in India, while Raj noted that the team’s success reflects the steady growth of women’s cricket infrastructure and training in the country. Fans across social media platforms celebrated the victory as a moment of national pride, emphasizing how the achievement will encourage greater participation of young girls in sports.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) declared a cash reward of ₹51 crore for the players, support staff and selection committee of the Indian women’s team in recognition of the team’s efforts.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced that the winner of the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup would receive USD 4.48 million (approximately ₹39 crore) from the tournament purse.
When combined (the ICC winners’ purse plus the BCCI reward), the total windfall for the team exceeds ₹90 crore
Sports authorities have emphasized the need to continue building support systems for women athletes, ensuring that this success paves the way for sustained progress.
India’s World Cup triumph, followed by the meeting with the Prime Minister, stands as a powerful reminder of how sports, irrespective of which gender is playing it, unites the nation. It is a victory grounded in hard work, strategy and belief, the one that will inspire future generations and strengthen the presence of women in sports leadership and excellence.
[Rh/MY/VP]
Suggested Reading: