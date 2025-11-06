Indian Women’s Cricket Team Honoured by PM Modi After Historic World Cup Victory

During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi praised the team’s resilience and highlighted how their success reflects the growing strength of women in Indian sports. He stated that their victory will inspire countless young girls across the country to pursue sports professionally. Harmanpreet Kaur also shared her gratitude for the support received from fans, the cricket board, and the government, noting that such encouragement plays a vital role in the team’s confidence and performance.

This achievement is particularly significant as the Indian women’s team has been steadily rising in global cricket over the past decade. They have consistently performed in major tournaments and have built a strong core of experienced and young players. The win not only adds to India’s international sporting achievements but also highlights the increasing opportunities and recognition for women athletes in the country.

Prominent sports personalities, including Sachin Tendulkar and Mithali Raj, praised the achievement. Tendulkar described the win as a “turning point” for women’s sports in India, while Raj noted that the team’s success reflects the steady growth of women’s cricket infrastructure and training in the country. Fans across social media platforms celebrated the victory as a moment of national pride, emphasizing how the achievement will encourage greater participation of young girls in sports.