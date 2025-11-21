Top 4 Mild Shampoos for Cradle Cap Pediatricians Recommend

Cradle cap is one of those things almost every parent deals with at some point during the first few months. Even though it looks dramatic, it’s usually harmless.

Still, most parents want it gone quickly, and pediatricians almost always recommend starting with something simple: a mild shampoo for cradle cap that can loosen the flakes without irritating a baby’s delicate scalp.

Not all baby shampoos are created for this, though. Some are too strong. Some don’t cleanse enough. And a few actually make the flakes stick even more.

The good news is that pediatricians tend to recommend the same handful of products because these formulas strike the right balance between soothing, gentle, and effective.

Below are the five mild shampoos that consistently come up in pediatric offices and parent groups.