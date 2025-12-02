Global Obesity Tops 1 Billion: WHO Warns GLP-1 Drugs Are Not a Standalone Solution

New Delhi, Dec 1: While obesity is growing as a global health challenge contributing to millions of preventable deaths each year, the World Health Organisation (WHO), in a new report on Monday, said that medications like Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) alone will not solve the problem affecting more than one billion people worldwide.

WHO defines obesity as having a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or higher in adults.

It has approved GLP-1 therapies to treat obesity as a chronic, relapsing disease. GLP-1 receptor agonists are a class of medicines that help lower blood sugar, support weight loss, reduce the risk of heart and kidney complications, and can even lower the risk of early death in people with type 2 diabetes.

But the global demand for GLP-1 therapies has fueled the spread of falsified and substandard products, threatening patient safety and trust.

In view of this, the WHO has released its first guideline on the use of GLP-1 therapies, providing recommendations specifically for three agents used in the long-term treatment of obesity in adults: liraglutide, semaglutide and tirzepatide.