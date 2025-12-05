Why Bajaj General Family Floater Health Insurance Is the Smart Choice for Families?

Health insurance in 2025 is more than just an investment; it is a smart financial move. And with Bajaj General Insurance, you can rest assured knowing that they will keep you financially covered during any medical emergencies.

With 24 years of experience in the insurance industry, they are achieving milestones and serving the people of India. In this blog, let us understand what makes their family floater insurance stand out from the rest.

What is Family Floater Insurance?

A family floater insurance covers the entire family within a single policy. With this plan, you get coverage for emergency hospitalisations, surgeries and other medical expenses. With India’s medical inflation growing at a staggering rate of approximately 13%, having a plan that safeguards you from these costs is a smart financial move.

Why Bajaj General Family Floater Health Insurance Stands Out?

Bajaj General Insurance is a renowned name in the insurance industry, helping people since 2001. Recently, they went 100% Made in India, further increasing their credibility. Here’s why they stand out:

1. You Can Design Your Own Plan

Many travel insurance plans in the market provide restricted plans, where you can only claim if you are hospitalised. Others don’t give a sufficient sum insured amount. However, with Bajaj General Insurance, you can customise your own plans according to your family’s needs.

For example, when you purchase their ‘My Health Care Plan’, you receive the basics as well as additional benefits such as a 20% sum insured recharge, domiciliary cost coverage, and a renewal premium waiver. Therefore, each plan becomes unique and customised for your family.

2. Unlimited Benefits, Unlimited Sum Insured

When it comes to family floater health insurance, the likelihood of the sum insured being exhausted is very high. This is especially true if you have a family member who needs frequent medical attention.

For example, your parents may require dialysis help, which can cost approximately ₹5,000 per session, approximately. This can quickly drain your sum insured amount, and other members may be left uninsured. However, the company offers sum insured reinstatement within a policy year, allowing you to enjoy full coverage.

3. Accident Multiplier and Major Illness

Their family floater health insurance stands out from the rest, as the insurer provides an accident multiplier. What does it mean? It means that if any policyholder is hospitalised for cancer, end-stage liver failure, Open Chest Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) or other major illnesses, the plan will increase the sum insured amount up to 2 times.

However, you must keep in mind that a medical practitioner must suggest hospitalisation. Moreover, only the specified amount for inpatient hospitalisation treatment will be increased to ensure that your treatment goes smoothly.

4. Loss of Income Coverage

When it comes to customisation and maximising benefits, no one can come close to Bajaj General Insurance. Their health insurance plans provide loss of income as an additional cover. Under this, if you are hospitalised for more than 72 hours, then you will get a weekly payment.

For example, if you spend 3 to 5 days in the hospital, you will get 1 week’s payment. However, if you spend 21 to 30 days, you will receive a 6-week loss-of-income payment.

5. International Cover

Lastly, despite being a domestic health insurance plan, Bajaj General Insurance’s family floater plan provides emergency coverage even if you are in a foreign location. This option is available as an add-on.

Therefore, if you’re someone who frequently visits other countries, adding this cover will prove beneficial and assist you if something unexpected happens.

How to Buy Health Insurance From Bajaj General Insurance?

Step 1: Log in With Your Credentials

Visit the Bajaj General Insurance official website and log in with your name and phone number. You will be sent an OTP. Enter that to access the plan details.

Step 2: Select the Number of Insured

Your next step is to select the number of people you want to insure. You can insure yourself, your spouse, and up to 2 children. Additionally, you can also include your grandchildren.

Step 3: Provide Age Details

Now, you must enter the dates of birth for each member. For children, the age range must be between 91 days and 25 years old. Click on ‘Get Plan’.

Step 4: Choose Your Sum Insured Option

You can choose from a range of ₹5 lakh to ₹5 crore. Then, select the policy year and verify your premium. You can also include any additional coverage here.

Step 5: Select Payment Method

You can pay the premium on a monthly, quarterly or semi-annual basis. Next, you need to select your payment method. The company allows UPI, Net Banking, Wallets and credit or debit cards.

Step 6: Enter Additional Member Details

Lastly, you need to provide the height, weight and email address of the primary insured person. Next, you need to fill out a declaration of good health and update KYC information. Provide your full address and proceed to pay.

Final Words

Investing in Bajaj General Insurance’s family floater health insurance plan is the best choice for young couples and families. Their plans cover every aspect of families' needs while keeping the premiums affordable.

