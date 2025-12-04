IIT-Bombay Study Reveals How TB Bacteria Outsmart Antibiotics by Reinforcing Their Fatty Outer Coat

New Delhi, Dec 3: The bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which causes the world’s most infectious disease Tuberculosis (TB), can survive antibiotic treatment and live longer by changing their outer fat coating, according to a new study led by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Wednesday.

Even with effective antibiotics and widespread vaccination campaigns, TB continues to take lives.

Globally, 10.7 million people developed TB and 1.23 million died from the disease in 2024, while India carries one of the highest burdens -- over 2.71 million cases in 2024.

In the study, published in the Chemical Science journal, the researchers showed that the key to the bacteria's drug tolerance lies in their membranes -- complex barriers made mostly of fats, or lipids that protect the cell.