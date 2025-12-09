Karnataka Health Minister Flags Rising C-Section Deliveries; Says Action Only if Intentional Misuse Proven

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 8 (IANS) Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Monday that the state health department can't intervene unless its found that cesarean deliveries are being done intentionally across the state.

Minister Gundu Rao responded to a query from JD-S Legislative Council member Govindaraju about the increase in cesarean deliveries.

He also added that malnutrition is not the only reason for increase in number of cesarean deliveries in the state.

MLC Govindaraju said that doctors are allegedly misguiding patients in this regard.

"In Kolar Government Hospital, 36 per cent of deliveries are cesarean, whereas in private hospitals, it is more than 76 per cent. My demand is that the state government should take cognisance of the issue," he added.