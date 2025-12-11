Indian Scientists Develop GlowCas9: A Glowing CRISPR Tool for Safer Gene Therapy

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Scientists from Kolkata-based Bose Institute have created GlowCas9 -- a CRISPR protein that lights up while performing gene editing -- to help boost treatment of genetic diseases and cancer, said the Ministry of Science and Technology on Wednesday.

While CRISPR-Cas9 had been designed to cut and correct DNA with accuracy, scientists could not observe Cas9, the molecular surgeon, in living cells in real time, as traditional detection methods relying on fixing or breaking open cells make it impossible to track the process as it unfolds.

With the newly engineered CRISPR protein, scientists could observe the Cas9 enzyme as it enables them to edit genomes using the CRISPR-Cas9 system for treating genetic diseases, including cancer.