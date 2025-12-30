Indian Hospital Industry Revenue Seen Growing 18–20% in FY2027 on Strong Occupancy, ARPOB; Reports ICRA

New Delhi, Dec 29: The business outlook for the Indian hospital industry remains positive, with its revenue expected to grow 18-20 per cent in FY2027, a report said on Monday.

According to the report by credit rating agency ICRA, the sector’s growth, based on a sample set of 11 leading listed hospital companies, is supported by sustained high occupancy and healthy average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB).

In FY2026, the Indian hospital sector grew 16-18 per cent, reflecting expectations of continued robust operating metrics on the back of strong structural tailwinds.