Upcoming Super Speciality Hospital to Boost Tripura’s Healthcare Infrastructure: CM Saha

Agartala, Nov 5 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Wednesday that the upcoming Rs 900-crore private super speciality hospital in the state will play a crucial role in strengthening Tripura’s healthcare infrastructure.

The Chief Minister, after laying the foundation stone of the proposed hospital at Radha Kishore Nagar in West Tripura, emphasised that patients’ trust and confidence depend largely on doctors, who must continuously update their professional skills to meet evolving medical challenges.

Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, further informed that the state government has allocated around 28 acres of land to the Manipur-based private hospital authorities for the project, which includes plans to establish a medical college as well.

The entire project involves an estimated investment of Rs 900 crore, he said.

The Chief Minister noted that the hospital has already set a remarkable example in the medical field among the Northeastern states.