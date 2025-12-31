Indore Water Contamination: 66 Hospitalised, 2–3 Dead; MP Minister Vijayvargiya

Indore, Dec 30 (IANS) The number of patients suffering from acute stomach pain, vomiting and many other systems of diarrhoea, which allegedly occurred due to consumption of contaminated water in a residential colony in Madhya Pradesh's state capital Indore continued to surge for the last three days.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and state Urban Development Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said on Tuesday that total 66 patients are being treated at multiple hospitals in the city.

Additionally, 22 medical teams, including senior doctors have been deployed in the locality for health checkup.

"At present, 66 people are still admitted and being treated in hospitals. Door-to-door medical checkup are being carried out by 22 teams of doctors. Affected people are being given primary treatment," Minister Vijayvargiya added.

Vijayvargiya, who is an Indore-based BJP leader and monitoring the situation from ground relentlessly since late Monday night, said, "All private hospitals in the surrounding area have been directed to admit patients from Bhagirath colony of Indore, if they come. Hospitals have been asked to start treatment for patients without any charges."