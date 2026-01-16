India Healthcare Sees Robust FY26 Outlook Amid M&A Surge and Capacity Additions

New Delhi, Jan 15: India’s healthcare sector, which has delivered a resilient performance in Q2FY26, is expected to sustain the momentum over the remainder of FY26, said a report on Thursday.

The report by EY-Parthenon, the sector remained strong in Q2FY26 with rising demand for high-end clinical specialties, steady capacity expansion by hospital chains, and strong consolidation in diagnostics.

The sector will sustain the momentum with rising healthcare utilisation, capacity additions coming on stream, and continued investor interest.

While near-term margin pressures may persist for newly commissioned assets, medium-term fundamentals remain strong, underpinned by favourable demographics, expanding insurance coverage, and increasing demand for specialised care, the report said.

Mergers and acquisitions activity remained robust during the last quarter.

In Q2FY26, the healthcare sector saw more than Rs 10,000 crore worth of announced transactions across hospitals, diagnostics, and specialty care. This included buyouts, minority investments, and cross-border acquisitions.

Healthcare assets continue to command premium multiples, particularly in diagnostics and high-growth specialty segments.