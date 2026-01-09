India Emerges as Asia-Pacific’s Top Healthcare PE Market as Global Deal Value Hits Record

New Delhi, Jan 8: India accounted for 26 per cent of Asia‑Pacific healthcare private equity (PE) deal volume in 2024, making it the largest PE market in the region by volume, a report said on Thursday.

The report from Bain and Company said that the global healthcare PE deal value hit a record $191 billion in 2025.

India was the largest market in the region by volume as buyout activity shifted away from China toward India, Japan, and South Korea due to the countries’ macroeconomic fundamentals, the report said.

“We are optimistic about the outlook for healthcare private equity this year, particularly given investor confidence in market fundamentals remained high in the face of headwinds last spring,” said Nirad Jain, partner at Bain & Company and co-leader of its Healthcare Private Equity team.