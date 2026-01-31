Supreme Court Declares Menstrual Hygiene a Fundamental Right, Orders Free Sanitary Pads and Separate Toilets for Schoolgirls Across India

This article was originally published in MedBound Times. Read the original article.



By Dr. Theresa Lily Thomas



The Supreme Court of India has delivered a landmark judgement declaring menstrual hygiene a part of the fundamental right to life and dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution.

This constitutional interpretation now obliges governments and educational institutions to ensure free access to sanitary pads and proper hygiene infrastructure for schoolgirls across the country.

Details of the Supreme Court Judgment

Right to Menstrual Hygiene as Part of Article 21

The Court, in a judgement authored by a bench including Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, held that the right to life under Article 21 includes menstrual health and hygiene, recognising it as essential to human dignity, bodily autonomy, privacy, and participation in society.