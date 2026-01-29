Supreme Court Stays UGC’s 2026 Equity Regulations Amid Discrimination Concerns Against General and Unreserved Category

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that allowing the regulations to operate without judicial intervention could have serious social consequences. “If we don't intervene it will lead to dangerous impact, will divide the society and will have grave impact,” the Court said. The Bench further noted that the regulations required closer scrutiny by experts due to vague and potentially exploitable language. “Prima facie we say that the language of the regulation is vague and experts need to look into for the language to be modulated so that it is not exploited,” the Court observed.

The Court issued notice to the UGC and the Union government, directing that the matter be examined by an expert committee. It ordered that the notice be returnable on March 19, 2026 and recorded that the Solicitor General had accepted the notice. The Bench also noted that the issues raised in a 2019 petition would have a bearing on examining the constitutionality of the 2026 regulations. The Court directed that all related petitions be tagged together and reiterated that the UGC Regulations, 2026, would remain in abeyance until further orders.

A major point of contention before the Court is the inconsistency between Regulation 3(c) and Regulation 3(e). While Regulation 3(c) defines “caste-based discrimination” as discrimination only against members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, Regulation 3(e) provides a broader definition of discrimination. It includes any unfair or biased treatment against any stakeholder on the grounds of religion, race, caste, gender, place of birth, or disability.

Questioning the need for a separate provision, the Court asked, “Now looking at this, how does Section 3(c) become relevant when Section 3(e) is existing. When 3c() is already ingrained in 3(e) why to bring it as a separate provision.”

Advocate Vishnu Jain, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the narrow definition of caste-based discrimination was unconstitutional as it excluded the general category. Raising concerns about real-world application, Chief Justice Kant posed a hypothetical scenario: “Suppose a student from south gets admission in North or student from North takes admission in south. Some kind of sarcastic remark which is humiliating against him and if the caste of both parties are not known.. which provision covers it.” Jain responded, “Section 3(e) covers it all.”