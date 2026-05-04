Prataprao Jadhav chairs meeting to plan activities on International Day of Yoga 2026

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav on Monday led discussions on the planning and coordinated execution of activities for the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 at the meeting of Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC).
Chairing the meeting, Jadhav underscored the government’s commitment to further strengthening the global and national outreach of Yoga as a tool for holistic health and well-being.
The meeting, held in New Delhi, brought together senior officials from various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and Prominent Yoga Gurus, representatives from Yoga Institutions and Organisations, said an official statement.
Reflecting on the recent 50-day countdown to IDY 2026 event held in Hyderabad, Jadhav noted the growing public enthusiasm and participation in Yoga and emphasised that Yoga has evolved beyond a practice limited to sessions and mats into a widespread people’s movement promoting a healthy lifestyle.
Highlighting India’s global leadership, the Minister noted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, International Day of Yoga observance has reached over 190 countries since 2015, inspiring millions worldwide to adopt Yoga for physical health, mental balance, and inner peace.
Underscoring the importance of a “whole-of-government approach,” the Minister called upon all Ministries and Departments to actively contribute to the success of IDY 2026.
He outlined key focus areas including maximising participation in the Common Yoga Protocol observance on June 21, integrating Yoga into institutional frameworks such as schools, workplaces, and healthcare systems, ensuring inclusivity across rural and underserved populations, border and remote areas, leveraging digital platforms for outreach, and maintaining timely implementation and reporting of activities.
The Minister emphasised cooperation, coordination and active participation in a time bound manner from all the Ministries and other stakeholders and said, “Let us all work together to ensure that the 12th International Day of Yoga is celebrated with unprecedented public participation, effective coordination, and widespread awareness.”
Reaffirming India’s global commitment to the promotion of yoga, Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, stated that the MEA will extend full support for the worldwide observance of International Day of Yoga 2026 through its network of embassies, consulates, and missions abroad.
He said that Indian Missions abroad will play a pivotal role in coordinating large-scale outreach activities, partnerships, and community engagement initiatives to further expand the global footprint of yoga.
Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, highlighted the significance of the meeting in shaping the roadmap for IDY 2026.
He described Yoga as a vital component of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage that has evolved into a global health movement.
He highlighted that more than 26 crore people participated in IDY last year and expressed confidence that this number is expected to exceed 30 crore this year.
--IANS
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