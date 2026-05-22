31 NCC cadets hospitalised in MP's Jabalpur after suffering heatstroke at training camp

CMHO Dr Naveen Kothari told IANS, “After the incident, children from the NCC camp being held at IIITDM started arriving here. So far, 31 children have been brought in, including 15 boys and 16 girls. When they were brought to Victoria Hospital, some had stomach pain, some were feeling anxious, some complained of chest pain, while others showed symptoms like drowsiness and semi-consciousness.”