NGT Seeks Action Taken Report From RPCB in Alwar Groundwater Contamination Case

Jaipur, May 24 (IANS) The Bhopal Central Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), while taking a serious note of groundwater contamination in and around the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) Industrial Area in Sotanala of Rajasthan's Alwar, has directed the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) to submit a detailed action taken report.

The matter pertains to original application, titled M/s Dhansa Labs Limited (formerly Ambey Laboratories Ltd.) vs Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board & Others, which came up for hearing on Saturday before a bench comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, Judicial Member; and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi, Expert Member.

The application highlights serious concerns over groundwater pollution allegedly caused by pesticide residues discharged from industries operating in the RIICO industrial areas of Sotanala and adjoining regions.

During the proceedings, the Tribunal took note of findings recorded in a scientific study conducted by the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Roorkee, at the instance of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board.

According to the NIH report, groundwater in the RIICO industrial areas of Keshwana and Sotanala has been found to be severely contaminated.

The study also warned that the contamination plume may gradually spread towards the RIICO industrial area of Behror in the future, potentially aggravating environmental and public health risks in the region.

The report also said that the deteriorating groundwater quality could have adverse impacts on human health.

It recommended urgent remedial measures, including scientific groundwater remediation and implementation of rainwater harvesting systems, particularly rooftop rainwater harvesting structures, to help restore groundwater quality and improve recharge.

Taking the matter seriously, the National Green Tribunal directed the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board to identify the industries actually responsible for the contamination, place on record the remedial and corrective measures undertaken so far, and ensure further action in accordance with the recommendations made in the NIH report.

The Tribunal has listed the matter for further hearing on August 19.