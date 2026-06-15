Gujarat: Three-Year-Old Regains Swallowing Ability After Rare Gastric Pull-up Surgery in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD/JODHPUR, JUNE 13 (IANS) A three-year-old boy from Jodhpur has made a full recovery of swallowing function after undergoing a complex reconstructive surgery at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, following severe corrosive injury to his oesophagus caused by accidental ingestion of a soap-making chemical.

The child, Ayaan, consumed the chemical on February 14, 2025, while playing at his grandfather’s residence. He subsequently developed severe difficulty in swallowing both liquids and solids and was first treated at a local hospital.

However, his condition did not improve, and further evaluation revealed extensive corrosive damage leading to near-complete narrowing of the oesophagus.