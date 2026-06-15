Gujarat: Three-Year-Old Regains Swallowing Ability After Rare Gastric Pull-up Surgery in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD/JODHPUR, JUNE 13 (IANS) A three-year-old boy from Jodhpur has made a full recovery of swallowing function after undergoing a complex reconstructive surgery at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, following severe corrosive injury to his oesophagus caused by accidental ingestion of a soap-making chemical.
The child, Ayaan, consumed the chemical on February 14, 2025, while playing at his grandfather’s residence. He subsequently developed severe difficulty in swallowing both liquids and solids and was first treated at a local hospital.
However, his condition did not improve, and further evaluation revealed extensive corrosive damage leading to near-complete narrowing of the oesophagus.
He was later referred to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where doctors first performed a feeding gastrostomy to ensure nutrition by directly feeding into the stomach.
Over the following months, the child remained under close medical supervision, with structured nutritional rehabilitation and periodic assessments to improve his physical condition before definitive surgery.
According to hospital officials, a staged surgical approach was required due to the severity of the injury.
On November 17, surgeons removed the severely damaged oesophagus and created a cervical opening as part of the preparatory phase for reconstruction.
The final reconstructive procedure was carried out on May 20, when a multidisciplinary team led by Dr Rakesh Joshi, along with Dr Jayashree Ramji and anaesthesia specialist Dr Seema Gandhi, performed a gastric pull-up surgery.
In this procedure, the stomach was mobilised and repositioned into the chest cavity to function as a substitute for the damaged oesophagus.
Dr Joshi said the operation required extensive preparation and coordination across specialities. “Proper nutritional build-up, weight gain, assessment of gastric capacity and multidisciplinary planning are essential before undertaking such surgery,” he said.
Following the operation, Ayaan resumed oral feeding without complications and was discharged in stable condition. Hospital authorities confirmed that the entire course of treatment, including all surgical procedures, was provided free of cost.
Officials said the outcome reflected coordinated work between paediatric surgery, anaesthesia, intensive care and dietetics teams throughout the prolonged treatment process.
Doctors also issued a safety advisory, warning that household chemicals such as acids, alkalis, phenyl, toilet cleaners and soap-making substances must be stored securely and out of children’s reach.
Dr Joshi added that young children often explore objects by placing them in their mouths, and even a brief lapse in supervision can result in life-threatening injuries.
He further advised that in cases of accidental ingestion of chemicals, immediate medical attention should be sought rather than attempting home remedies.
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