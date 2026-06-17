Measured Health GLP-1 Reviews 2026 - How It Works, What It Costs and Who It Suits

GLP-1 medications have shifted from niche clinical tools to one of the most-searched weight-loss topics online. Alongside that demand, a wave of telehealth platforms has emerged promising fast prescriptions, affordable pricing, and impressive outcomes. Measured Health is one of them.

But not all GLP-1 telehealth platforms are built the same. Some prescribe only compounded medications. Some require insurance. Some add coaching layers that either genuinely help or just inflate the monthly cost. Before committing to any program, the details matter.

This review covers what Measured Health GLP-1 actually offers, how its pricing breaks down, what the medication options look like in practice, and what current patients say about their experience. No spin. Just what prospective patients need to know.

What is Measured Health GLP-1?

Measured Health is a telehealth weight loss platform operated by Better Health Labs, Inc., based in New York. It connects patients with board-certified, licensed providers who evaluate each individual and may prescribe GLP-1 medications when clinically appropriate.

What sets it apart from many competitors is the range of options it offers. Patients can access compounded semaglutide or tirzepatide at lower out-of-pocket costs, or pursue FDA-approved brand-name medications like Wegovy, Ozempic, Mounjaro, or Zepbound, with or without insurance. Most GLP-1 telehealth platforms focus on one pathway. Measured Health supports both.

The platform also layers in support features: a mobile app, unlimited Care Team messaging, 1:1 dietitian access, progress tracking, and prior authorization assistance for insurance-covered medications. With over 51,000 patients served and a 4.8 rating on Trustpilot, it is one of the more established names in this space and you can view the full medication options and current eligibility criteria directly on the Measured Health official site.

How Does Measured Health GLP-1 Work?

The process is fully online and built to move quickly. After completing a short quiz to confirm basic eligibility, patients fill out a more detailed medical intake covering health history, current medications, lifestyle habits, and weight loss goals.

A licensed provider then reviews that information and builds a personalized treatment plan. If GLP-1 medication is clinically appropriate, a prescription is issued, typically the same day. For compounded medications, the prescription is sent directly to a partner compounding pharmacy and shipped to the patient's home with free 2-day delivery. For brand-name medications, it can be routed to the patient's preferred local pharmacy or handled through an insurance-assisted process.

Once enrolled, patients receive monthly medication refills, unlimited messaging with their Care Team (which includes their provider, a health coach, and a care coordinator), personalized meal guides, and access to a community of over 10,000 members. Dose adjustments are made over time based on progress and provider evaluation.

The mobile app ties everything together, allowing patients to message their provider, manage prescriptions, and track weight progress in one place, and the full onboarding process can be started in minutes through the Measured Health official site.

Measured Health GLP-1 Types

Measured Health offers several medication pathways depending on patient goals, budget, and clinical eligibility:

Compounded Semaglutide GLP-1

Weekly injectable semaglutide prepared by a licensed compounding pharmacy. Advertised as capable of supporting up to 20% body weight loss. Starting from $119 per month, no insurance required. This is the entry-level and most affordable option.

Compounded Tirzepatide GLP-1/GIP

A dual-action GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist, also compounded. Advertised as supporting up to 25% body weight loss. Starting from $199 per month, no insurance required. Tirzepatide targets two hormonal pathways rather than one, which is why it tends to produce stronger results in clinical data.