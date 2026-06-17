GLP-1 medications have shifted from niche clinical tools to one of the most-searched weight-loss topics online. Alongside that demand, a wave of telehealth platforms has emerged promising fast prescriptions, affordable pricing, and impressive outcomes. Measured Health is one of them.
But not all GLP-1 telehealth platforms are built the same. Some prescribe only compounded medications. Some require insurance. Some add coaching layers that either genuinely help or just inflate the monthly cost. Before committing to any program, the details matter.
This review covers what Measured Health GLP-1 actually offers, how its pricing breaks down, what the medication options look like in practice, and what current patients say about their experience. No spin. Just what prospective patients need to know.
Measured Health is a telehealth weight loss platform operated by Better Health Labs, Inc., based in New York. It connects patients with board-certified, licensed providers who evaluate each individual and may prescribe GLP-1 medications when clinically appropriate.
What sets it apart from many competitors is the range of options it offers. Patients can access compounded semaglutide or tirzepatide at lower out-of-pocket costs, or pursue FDA-approved brand-name medications like Wegovy, Ozempic, Mounjaro, or Zepbound, with or without insurance. Most GLP-1 telehealth platforms focus on one pathway. Measured Health supports both.
The platform also layers in support features: a mobile app, unlimited Care Team messaging, 1:1 dietitian access, progress tracking, and prior authorization assistance for insurance-covered medications. With over 51,000 patients served and a 4.8 rating on Trustpilot, it is one of the more established names in this space and you can view the full medication options and current eligibility criteria directly on the Measured Health official site.
The process is fully online and built to move quickly. After completing a short quiz to confirm basic eligibility, patients fill out a more detailed medical intake covering health history, current medications, lifestyle habits, and weight loss goals.
A licensed provider then reviews that information and builds a personalized treatment plan. If GLP-1 medication is clinically appropriate, a prescription is issued, typically the same day. For compounded medications, the prescription is sent directly to a partner compounding pharmacy and shipped to the patient's home with free 2-day delivery. For brand-name medications, it can be routed to the patient's preferred local pharmacy or handled through an insurance-assisted process.
Once enrolled, patients receive monthly medication refills, unlimited messaging with their Care Team (which includes their provider, a health coach, and a care coordinator), personalized meal guides, and access to a community of over 10,000 members. Dose adjustments are made over time based on progress and provider evaluation.
The mobile app ties everything together, allowing patients to message their provider, manage prescriptions, and track weight progress in one place, and the full onboarding process can be started in minutes through the Measured Health official site.
Measured Health offers several medication pathways depending on patient goals, budget, and clinical eligibility:
Compounded Semaglutide GLP-1
Weekly injectable semaglutide prepared by a licensed compounding pharmacy. Advertised as capable of supporting up to 20% body weight loss. Starting from $119 per month, no insurance required. This is the entry-level and most affordable option.
Compounded Tirzepatide GLP-1/GIP
A dual-action GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist, also compounded. Advertised as supporting up to 25% body weight loss. Starting from $199 per month, no insurance required. Tirzepatide targets two hormonal pathways rather than one, which is why it tends to produce stronger results in clinical data.
Same-day prescriptions for qualifying patients
Compounded and FDA-approved medication pathways
Free 2-day shipping on compounded medications
Mobile app with progress tracking and provider messaging
Unlimited Care Team access (provider, health coach, care coordinator)
1:1 registered dietitian support and personalized meal guides
Insurance prior authorization assistance
HSA and FSA payment eligibility
Klarna financing available
LegitScript certified
Access to a community of 10,000+ members
Labs and biomarker monitoring
GLP-1 microdose option for non-weight-loss goals
Flexible medication access - Offering both compounded and brand-name GLP-1 options within a single platform gives patients more flexibility than most competitors.
Affordability without insurance - Compounded semaglutide from $119 per month removes one of the biggest barriers to GLP-1 access for the uninsured.
Insurance navigation built in - For patients with commercial insurance, the prior authorization process is handled by the Measured team. Multiple patient reviews specifically call this out as a differentiator.
HSA/FSA eligible - Patients can use pre-tax healthcare funds, which means that the effective monthly cost is meaningfully reduced.
Needle-free option - The Wegovy Pill offers oral semaglutide for patients who are not comfortable with self-injection.
Longevity tier - The GLP-1 Microdose option extends the platform's utility beyond weight loss into broader metabolic health and longevity support.
Step 1: Take the quiz - Complete a short online assessment on the official website. It takes roughly two minutes and confirms basic eligibility before moving to the full intake.
Step 2: Complete the medical intake - Provide detailed information about health history, current medications, goals, and lifestyle. Labs may be requested depending on health history.
Step 3: Provider review and prescription - A licensed provider reviews the intake and creates a personalized treatment plan. If medication is appropriate, the prescription is typically issued the same day.
Step 4: Receive medication - For compounded medications, the prescription ships directly to the patient's home within two days. For brand-name options, it routes to a local pharmacy or through insurance.
Step 5: Ongoing care - Monthly refills are managed through the app. Patients message their Care Team for dose adjustments, side effect guidance, and nutrition support. Progress is tracked inside the app over time.
GLP-1 medications are administered via weekly subcutaneous injection, except for the oral Wegovy Pill, which is taken by mouth. Providers titrate doses gradually to minimize side effects during the adjustment period.
Measured Health works well for a fairly wide range of patients, but it is not the right fit for everyone.
Good candidates include:
Adults with a BMI of 27 or above with weight-related conditions, or 30 or above without
People who want GLP-1 access without relying on insurance
Patients with commercial insurance who want someone to handle prior authorization for them
Those who want the option to choose between compounded and brand-name medications
Patients who prefer a digital-first, no-waiting-room experience
People who would benefit from 1:1 dietitian support alongside medication
Less suitable for:
Patients who specifically want only FDA-approved medications and are unwilling to consider compounded options
People with complex conditions requiring in-person clinical supervision
Those looking for the absolute lowest-cost medication-only service with no support layer
Patients covered by Medicare or Medicaid, as coverage eligibility is limited
GLP-1 medications are among the most clinically studied weight management treatments available. FDA-approved versions like Wegovy and Zepbound have gone through rigorous review processes. Compounded versions carry different regulatory status and have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety or effectiveness as finished products.
Common mild side effects across GLP-1 medications include:
Nausea, particularly during early weeks and dose increases
Vomiting
Diarrhea or constipation
Injection site reactions
Decreased appetite
These effects are most pronounced early in treatment and typically lessen as the body adjusts. Providers use gradual dose titration precisely to reduce their severity.
Patients should review the complete FDA Medication Guide for any prescribed medication and report persistent or severe symptoms to their provider promptly.
Weeks 1 to 4: The starting dose is low by design. Some patients experience nausea or digestive discomfort during this phase. Weight loss at this stage is often modest. The priority is adjustment.
Months 2 to 3: Dosage typically begins to increase based on tolerance and provider evaluation. Appetite suppression becomes more consistent. Many patients notice more meaningful changes in this window.
Months 3 to 6: The most significant weight loss changes tend to occur here as doses reach therapeutic levels. Clinical trial data for semaglutide points to average losses of around 15% of body weight over 68 weeks when combined with diet and lifestyle changes. Tirzepatide studies have shown averages of 20 to 21%.
Beyond 6 months: GLP-1 medications are generally intended for long-term use. Sustainable outcomes depend on continued medication adherence alongside diet and activity changes. Providers adjust plans over time based on ongoing progress.
Individual results vary. Clinical trial outcomes reflect controlled conditions and cannot be treated as guaranteed or typical for any individual patient.
Measured Health holds a 4.8 rating on Trustpilot from over 51,000 users, which is strong for any telehealth platform in this space.
Across verified reviews, a few themes appear consistently. Insurance handling and prior authorization support come up repeatedly, with patients crediting the team for resolving coverage issues quickly and preventing missed doses. One reviewer noted joining in June 2024 and losing 80 pounds, with the team handling an insurance change mid-program without any disruption. Another credited Measured for helping her lose weight gained from PCOS after years of struggle.
FSA and HSA acceptance also gets specific praise, with one reviewer noting other platforms refused to accept FSA payments while Measured processed them without issue. Not all feedback is uniformly positive. Some patients on lower-cost compounded plans note that coach quality varies, and a small number mention delays during high-demand periods. These are not unusual for the telehealth category but are worth factoring in.
Compounded and FDA-approved medications available under one platform
Affordable entry point at $119/month for compounded semaglutide
Same-day prescriptions for qualifying patients
Free 2-day shipping on compounded medications
Handles insurance prior authorization on the patient's behalf
HSA/FSA eligible payments accepted
Oral (needle-free) semaglutide option available
LegitScript certified, adding credibility
4.8 Trustpilot rating across 51,000+ users
Expanding into longevity beyond pure weight loss
Compounded medications are not FDA-approved as finished products
Membership fee applies separately on top of medication costs for brand-name tiers
Coaching and dietitian features add value only for patients who actively engage
The 6-month money-back guarantee carries strict eligibility criteria that not all patients will meet
Prices shown reflect promotional rates visible at the time of this review. Costs increase with dose titration. HSA, FSA, and Klarna financing are accepted. Verify current pricing on the official website before enrolling.
Measured Health is available exclusively through its official website. There is no retail availability, no third-party marketplace, and no physical clinic to visit. The entire process, from intake to prescription to ongoing care, is handled online.
Purchasing through the official Measured Health website is the only way to ensure accurate pricing, access the legitimate guarantee terms, and receive medications dispensed by the platform's partner pharmacies. Third-party resellers do not carry this product.
The quiz and enrollment process takes a few minutes and can be completed from any device. Compounded medications ship with free 2-day delivery to the patient's home.
Few GLP-1 telehealth platforms offer the range that Measured Health does within a single program. The ability to start with compounded semaglutide at $119 per month, then transition to an FDA-approved branded medication if circumstances change, gives patients a level of flexibility that most competitors cannot match.
The insurance navigation support is a practical advantage that removes a process most patients find frustrating and opaque. For patients with commercial coverage, having a Care Team handle prior authorization can be the difference between accessing Wegovy or paying full price out of pocket.
The platform is also one of the few in this space to offer a needle-free oral semaglutide option alongside traditional injectables. Combined with HSA/FSA eligibility, LegitScript certification, and a Trustpilot track record built across 51,000 patients, Measured Health presents a credible, flexible case for anyone seriously evaluating GLP-1 weight loss options.
Measured Health sits in a strong position within the GLP-1 telehealth space. It offers compounded and FDA-approved options under one roof, handles the insurance process for those with commercial coverage, and provides genuine support infrastructure beyond just issuing prescriptions. The pricing is competitive, the Trustpilot record is solid, and the platform has expanded into longevity and metabolic health in ways that suggest it is building for the long term rather than chasing a trend.
That said, it is not the right fit for every patient. Compounded medications carry a different regulatory status than brand-name alternatives, costs increase with dose, and the guarantee comes with terms that require careful reading.
For anyone seriously considering GLP-1 therapy and wanting flexibility, real support, and a platform with a legitimate track record, Measured Health is worth a direct look. Start from the official website to check eligibility and review current pricing.
Yes. Measured Health is LegitScript certified, holds a 4.8 rating on Trustpilot from over 51,000 patients, and operates under the legal entity Better Health Labs, Inc. All prescribing decisions are made by licensed, board-certified providers.
What is the difference between compounded and FDA-approved GLP-1 medications?
FDA-approved medications like Wegovy and Zepbound have undergone full FDA review for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality. Compounded versions are prepared by licensed compounding pharmacies on a per-prescription basis and are not FDA-approved as finished products. They typically cost significantly less and do not require insurance.
Does Measured Health accept insurance?
For brand-name medications, yes. The platform actively assists with prior authorization for commercially insured patients. Membership fees, compounded medications, and lab costs are generally cash-pay. Medicare and Medicaid coverage is not typically applicable.
How long before I see results with GLP-1 medication?
Most patients experience gradual dose increases over the first one to three months. Meaningful weight changes typically become more apparent between months three and six as therapeutic doses are reached. Clinical trials show average outcomes of 15 to 21% body weight loss over 68 weeks depending on the medication, though individual results vary.
Can I use my HSA or FSA with Measured Health?
Yes. Measured Health accepts HSA and FSA payments, which allows patients to pay for eligible program costs with pre-tax dollars.
Will I definitely receive a GLP-1 prescription?
Not guaranteed. All prescribing decisions are made by licensed clinicians based on your individual health history and clinical appropriateness. Measured Health the platform does not prescribe medication. The intake quiz determines eligibility for a consultation, not for a prescription.
Customer Support Information
Email: careteam@trymeasured.com
Help Center: support.trymeasured.com
Address: 169 Madison Ave #2012, New York, NY 10016
Suggested Reading: