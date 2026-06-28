Jeremy Clarkson Has Aggressive Prostate Cancer. But What Makes Some Cancers More Aggressive Than Others?

What is an aggressive cancer?

When doctors and scientists refer to a cancer being aggressive, they mean it’s fast-growing.

This is the definition authorities, such as the National Cancer Institute in the United States or the Cancer Council Victoria in Australia, use.

Cancers occur when your body’s cells acquire DNA mutations that alter their behaviour. For instance, certain mutations might lead cells to evade death or divide uncontrollably. Mutations can also affect how fast this division occurs.

For instance, DNA mutations leading to excessive production of the MYC protein allow cells to grow and divide more rapidly. Dividing quickly and uncontrollably is the simplest measure of cancer aggression.

As the name suggests, aggressive cancers are quite dangerous. The speed at which they can develop and grow means they are more likely to be diagnosed only once they have reached a more advanced stage and spread to other parts of the body.

Sadly, once cancers have spread and are considered “advanced”, they are very difficult to treat.

However, if an aggressive cancer is caught early, there are usually treatment options.

How about treatment?

Sometimes, the aggressiveness of a cancer can be exploited as a weakness and used against it.

For example, chemotherapy works by damaging DNA. When cells divide, if their DNA is also damaged, they die. But as cancer cells grow faster than most other cells in our body, the chemotherapy essentially destroys the cancer cells first. Therefore, fast-growing cancer cells can be more susceptible to chemotherapy.

A good example is the blood cancer known as Burkitt lymphoma. Burkitt lymphomas generally express abnormally high levels of MYC protein, making them highly aggressive.

Most Burkitt lymphoma patients (64–85%) can be cured with intensive chemotherapy. This was also one of the first cancer types to be cured by chemotherapy alone, back in the 1960s.