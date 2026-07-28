World Hepatitis Day 2026: Expert Explains the Differences Between Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E and Why Early Testing Saves Lives

Hepatitis is not one disease but a group of five viral infections, hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E, each with its own mode of transmission, level of risk, prevention strategies, and treatment options. Yet millions of people remain unaware of these differences until serious liver damage has already occurred.

Every 30 seconds, someone around the world dies from a hepatitis-related illness despite the availability of vaccines, screening, and effective treatment for several forms of the disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 304 million people were living with chronic hepatitis B or hepatitis C in 2022, viral hepatitis caused approximately 1.3 million deaths that year, and about 6,000 people acquire viral hepatitis every day worldwide. As World Hepatitis Day 2026 focuses on the theme "Hepatitis: Let's Break It Down," health experts are urging governments, healthcare providers, and communities to close the gaps in awareness, testing, and treatment that continue to fuel preventable deaths.

World Hepatitis Day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Baruch Blumberg, who discovered the hepatitis B virus in 1967 and went on to develop the hepatitis B vaccine two years later. The day serves as a global opportunity to raise awareness about viral hepatitis and encourage prevention, early testing, and treatment.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), viral hepatitis remains a major global public health challenge, causing chronic liver disease, cirrhosis, liver cancer, and approximately 1.3 million deaths annually. This year's campaign aims to simplify public understanding of hepatitis while encouraging broader access to prevention, diagnosis, and care. WHO has also called for accelerating efforts to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030 through expanded vaccination, testing, treatment, and integrated healthcare services.

Speaking to MedBound Times, Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, Clinical Professor of Population and Public Health Sciences at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California (USC), explained the different types of viral hepatitis, who should get tested, and why vaccination remains one of the most powerful tools against the disease.

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World Hepatitis Day 2026 Theme: "Hepatitis: Let's Break It Down"

The World Hepatitis Day 2026 campaign calls on governments, healthcare providers, and communities to break down the social, financial, and healthcare barriers that prevent people from accessing hepatitis prevention, testing, vaccination, and treatment. The campaign also seeks to simplify public understanding of viral hepatitis and encourage earlier diagnosis to reduce preventable liver disease and deaths.

Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E: What's the Difference?

Many people are unaware that viral hepatitis is not a single disease but a group of infections caused by different viruses. Dr. Klausner explained that hepatitis simply means inflammation of the liver, while the letters A through E identify the specific virus responsible.

Hepatitis A to E at a Glance