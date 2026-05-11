Ex-Boyfriend Injected M.Sc Student Kandikonda Ramani With HIV-Infected Blood: How Online Harassment Allegedly Led to Her Suicide

24-year-old M.Sc student Kandikonda Ramani was well on her track to attain her degree in chemistry and was hoping to secure a government job, maybe even a college lectureship. Hailing from a humble background, living in the outskirts of Hyderabad with both her parents being flower sellers, she would have become the first member of her family to graduate and to hopefully get an office salaried job. Those dreams never got to be fulfilled, as Ramani committed suicide on April 10, 2026. She took this extreme step just a mere month after her ex-boyfriend Manohar injected her with his HIV-infected blood.

Surprisingly, this wasn't what pushed Ramani to the edge. It was the action of a popular YouTube channel Vedhaan Media.

The relationship between Ramani and Manohar

Manohar was Ramani’s second cousin. After persistent efforts by the former, she finally agreed to date him, despite having doubts about Manohar. “The only reason I agreed to go out with him is because he doesn’t drink alcohol,” she wrote in her suicide note.

Manohar’s father passed away from AIDS. When he underwent a medical examination for a police constable job, Manohar evidently got to know that he too, like his father, carried the HIV virus. Even though medical advancements have resulted in the suppression of the virus which allows affected patients to live a long, healthy life, no cure for HIV exists as of yet. A lot of stigma too, still revolves around HIV and AIDS, with many often equating the two. Ramani too, had her reservation about continuing her relationship with Manohar after the revelation, but his mother, Rama, convinced her not to do so.

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In June 2025, when the topic of Ramani’s marriage was brought up, her parents seemed hesitant to wed their daughter to someone who had HIV citing medical risks and diseases in the long-term. Manohar however, with the support of his mother, and allegedly his grandmother, attempted to persuade Ramani to elope to get married elsewhere and reside at a relative’s house for some while.

However, Ramani severed ties with him, and in February 2026, her engagement was fixed with another man chosen by her parents. Family problems led to the indefinite postponement of nuptials. On March 8 2026, when Manohar called Ramani and asked her whom she planned to marry, she told him about the man her parents had chosen for her. A vengeful Manohar turned up at Ramani’s door three days later, and forcefully injected her with a syringe laced with his HIV-infected blood.

Ramani was referred to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, wherein she was undergoing treatment via anti-viral drugs and was under assessment whether she contracted the HIV virus or not.

Her father had also filed a police complaint in regard to this matter. Police apprehended Manohar the same day and he has remained in judicial remand since.

Days before her next scheduled doctor visit, she took the extreme step to end her life.

Role of Vedhaan Media

Push came to shove when Vedhaan Media, a YouTube channel, conducted an interview with Manohar’s mother Rama, his brother Venu, and advocate Shiva Kumar and posted the video on their channel. Boasting over a million subscribers, the channel’s modus operandi consists of salacious, scandalous coverage of crime stories. The channel also conducts interviews with convicted criminals, often giving them a platform to present an alternate point of view in contrast to the already present official reports.

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While Ramani was undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital, Vedhaan Media posted the interview video on their channel, wherein it was claimed that Manohar was innocent. The interview further alleged that Ramani herself orchestrated this whole ploy and urged Manohar to inject her with his HIV-infected blood. In their efforts to portray Manohar as innocent and Ramani as deceitful, they also alleged that the two had been sexually involved.

The slanderous YouTube video took a massive toll on Ramani's mental health, who spiraled into watching the video interview repeatedly and reading its comment section.

In a video recorded moments before Ramani sought to end her life, she accused the YouTube channel of tarnishing her character. “They have ruined my life by putting it out on social media for lakhs of people to see. They ruined my character. I don’t want to live without respect,” she despondently stated in her video message.