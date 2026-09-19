How Patients Choose a Hospital Abroad: Accreditation, Price Transparency and Recovery Time

Suppose your father needs a new knee. The first thing the family looks up is the price. In the United States, a knee replacement is listed at $35,000–$55,000. In Turkey, the listed range is $6,900–$12,800. That gap is hard to ignore, and it is the easiest thing to compare.
It is also the least complete. The price ranges quoted here are published on Bookimed, a medical-travel platform, and are shown in US dollars. A range tells you where a price starts. It does not say what the hospital is certified to do, or what the fee leaves out. Nor does it say how long a patient must stay before flying home.
Those three questions – accreditation, price transparency and recovery time – decide more about a trip than the headline figure. Each one can be checked before a deposit is paid. Each one also has a place where the answer is written down.
Accreditation is an outside audit of how an organization runs. Inspectors look at systems such as infection control, patient records and emergency procedures. A hospital that passes earns the right to display the accreditor's name for a set period.
What the badge does not do is vouch for an individual surgeon. It belongs to the hospital. The surgeon's training and license are a separate check, made with the body that licenses doctors in that country. The NHS makes the same point from the other side: standards and qualifications abroad may differ from those at home. A patient who confirms only the badge has confirmed half of the picture.
Accreditors publish their own lists, and those lists are the place to check a claim. India's National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) runs a public directory of the hospitals it recognizes. The directory lists only hospitals holding NABH accreditation, certification or empanelment, including those under renewal. That last detail matters: a listing can mean a renewal is still in progress.
Joint Commission International (JCI) audits hospitals in many countries and keeps its own list of accredited organizations. Ask any hospital when its current accreditation expires. Then check the accreditor's list yourself, rather than relying on a logo in a brochure.
Some countries add a license of their own. Turkey's health ministry issues a separate authorization for hospitals that treat international patients. On Bookimed, profiles of hospitals in Turkey show the accreditations each one reports. Each of those claims can then be checked against the accreditor's own directory.
A published range is useful because it can be compared. Below are current ranges for three common procedures in Turkey and the United States, in round hundreds of dollars:
Knee replacement: $6,900–$12,800 in Turkey; $35,000–$55,000 in the US
Cataract surgery, both eyes: $3,600–$5,600 in Turkey; $7,500–$11,500 in the US
In vitro fertilization (IVF): $2,700–$4,200 in Turkey; $12,000–$25,000 in the US
The gap depends on where you compare from. Against private prices in the UK, it narrows. Cataract surgery there is listed at $5,000–$8,000. For rhinoplasty, the low ends almost meet: $3,400 in Turkey, $3,600 in the UK. The cheapest band is not automatically the right shortlist either: India's cataract range, $1,800–$4,200, sits below Turkey's.
What matters more is what sits outside the range. A quote may or may not include the implant or lens, anesthesia, extra hospital nights, medication and follow-up visits. Flights, a hotel and a companion's travel are separate costs unless the quote says otherwise.
Ranges also move. The same procedure can be repriced within months as hospitals update their lists. A quote that is more than a few weeks old is worth refreshing before anything is booked.
The fairest comparison is two itemized quotes, side by side, in writing. Ask each hospital to list what is included and what is not. Ask, too, what a second operation would cost if one were needed, and who would pay for the extra nights.
Recovery abroad has three separate dates. There is the day of discharge, the day it is safe to fly, and the day you can work again. A trip planned around the first date alone is planned too tightly.
The flight date depends on the operation, because cabin pressure makes trapped gas expand. The UK Civil Aviation Authority puts it plainly. At a cabin altitude of 8,000 feet, gas in the gut expands by about 30%. Its guidance for doctors advises avoiding air travel for 10 days after abdominal surgery.
The same guidance gives much shorter and much longer intervals for other operations. After keyhole, or laparoscopic, surgery it suggests about 24 hours. For other operations inside the eye, it advises that a week should pass before flying. Some retinal repairs that use a gas bubble need about two to six weeks.
For a knee replacement, the date comes from the operating surgeon, not a brochure. Ask for it in writing before booking the return flight, and leave a margin in the booking. A companion needs the same margin, so their flights, nights and time off belong in the budget from the start. Return to work comes later still, and it is decided at home. That makes the next question the most important one: who looks after you once you are back.
In the UK, the NHS notes, follow-up treatment for complications is the operating surgeon's responsibility. Writing about cosmetic surgery abroad, it warns that overseas clinics may not provide follow-up treatment. Where they do, it may not be to the same standard.
Its suggested questions work for almost any procedure. What happens if there are complications? Where will follow-up appointments take place? If a second operation is needed, how easily can you travel back?
Add three questions of your own. Who will perform the operation, and what is that surgeon licensed to do? Which records, in English, will travel home with you? And which doctor at home will read them?
Insurance belongs on the same list. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is direct about it in its guidance on medical tourism. Check what, if anything, your health plan covers outside the United States. Supplemental cover, including medical evacuation, may be needed. Any cover for the trip should also pay for follow-up care once you are home.
Two practical checks round this off. Ask how long the quoted price stays valid, and whether it can change after the in-person consultation. Then ask how many days the hospital expects you to stay nearby after discharge. Put that number next to the flight guidance above.
These answers are worth collecting before the price is agreed, not after. A written answer can be compared across hospitals. A verbal reassurance on a video call cannot.
None of this changes when the hospital is near family. For readers with roots in India, the shortlist may well start there, and the method stays the same. NABH's directory answers the accreditation question, and a published range answers the price one. Recovering near relatives may cut the hotel nights before the flight home. The flight rules, and the question of who treats a complication later, do not change.
An accreditation certifies a hospital, not a surgeon. Check both, each in its own public register.
A knee replacement is listed at $6,900–$12,800 in Turkey against $35,000–$55,000 in the US – before flights, hotel nights and a companion.
Check what your health plan covers abroad, and whether the cover pays for follow-up care at home.
The lowest band is not always the shortlist: for cataract surgery, India's range sits below Turkey's.
UK aviation guidance advises 10 days between abdominal surgery and a flight. Plan the return around the surgeon's written advice.
[GP/VP]
Suggested Reading: