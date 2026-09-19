How Patients Choose a Hospital Abroad: Accreditation, Price Transparency and Recovery Time

Suppose your father needs a new knee. The first thing the family looks up is the price. In the United States, a knee replacement is listed at $35,000–$55,000. In Turkey, the listed range is $6,900–$12,800. That gap is hard to ignore, and it is the easiest thing to compare.

It is also the least complete. The price ranges quoted here are published on Bookimed, a medical-travel platform, and are shown in US dollars. A range tells you where a price starts. It does not say what the hospital is certified to do, or what the fee leaves out. Nor does it say how long a patient must stay before flying home.

Those three questions – accreditation, price transparency and recovery time – decide more about a trip than the headline figure. Each one can be checked before a deposit is paid. Each one also has a place where the answer is written down.

What an Accreditation Badge Certifies

Accreditation is an outside audit of how an organization runs. Inspectors look at systems such as infection control, patient records and emergency procedures. A hospital that passes earns the right to display the accreditor's name for a set period.

What the badge does not do is vouch for an individual surgeon. It belongs to the hospital. The surgeon's training and license are a separate check, made with the body that licenses doctors in that country. The NHS makes the same point from the other side: standards and qualifications abroad may differ from those at home. A patient who confirms only the badge has confirmed half of the picture.

Accreditors publish their own lists, and those lists are the place to check a claim. India's National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) runs a public directory of the hospitals it recognizes. The directory lists only hospitals holding NABH accreditation, certification or empanelment, including those under renewal. That last detail matters: a listing can mean a renewal is still in progress.