Maternity Insurance in India: A Complete Guide for Expecting Parents

Preparing for a baby involves more than just planning for the delivery. Pregnancy also brings expenses related to consultations, diagnostic tests, hospitalisation, delivery, and care after childbirth, depending on the treatment required.

A health insurance policy with maternity coverage may cover eligible pregnancy and childbirth expenses, subject to the applicable terms. Knowing what the policy covers, when the benefits become available, and applicable limits can help expecting parents plan these expenses better.

What Is Maternity Insurance?

Maternity insurance is health insurance coverage designed for eligible expenses linked to pregnancy and childbirth. Depending on the product, maternity benefits may be part of a health insurance policy or available through an add-on.

The coverage may include expenses related to normal and caesarean deliveries, pregnancy-related hospitalisation, and specified pre- and postnatal care. Newborn-related benefits may also be available under some policies. The benefits available, along with their limits and conditions, vary by policy.

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Why Is Maternity Coverage Useful?

Depending on the policy, maternity benefits may include:

Delivery expenses: Eligible costs for normal or caesarean delivery may be covered.

Hospitalisation: Expenses related to eligible maternity admissions may be covered as per the policy.

Pre- and post-natal care: Specified consultations, diagnostic tests, and related medical expenses may be included, depending on the policy.

Newborn care: Some policies may provide specified benefits for the newborn after birth, subject to the applicable terms and limits.

Pregnancy complications: Treatment for eligible complications may be covered.

Vaccinations: Specified newborn vaccination benefits may be available under some policies.

What Are the Features of Maternity Health Insurance?

Maternity health insurance may include features specifically related to maternity benefits and their administration, depending on the policy:

Cashless hospitalisation: Eligible maternity treatment may be available cashlessly at network hospitals, subject to policy terms and pre-authorisation.

Maternity benefit limits: Policies may specify separate limits for maternity-related expenses, subject to the applicable terms.

Waiting period: A waiting period may apply before maternity benefits become available, as specified in the policy.

How Are Maternity Claims Settled?

A maternity claim can be handled through cashless treatment or reimbursement, depending on the hospital and policy.

For a cashless claim, treatment is taken at an eligible network hospital, and the hospital may submit the pre-authorisation request and required documents to the insurer as part of the applicable process. The request is then processed according to the policy terms.

For reimbursement, the policyholder pays the hospital expenses and submits the required claim form, bills, receipts, medical records, and other documents for assessment. The claim is assessed according to the insurer’s set conditions.

What Should Expecting Parents Check Before Buying?

Before purchasing maternity coverage, check the following points to assess whether the coverage aligns with your requirements:

Waiting period: Check the specified waiting period and when the maternity benefit becomes available. Coverage limits: Review the maternity limit and the expenses to which it applies. Inclusions and exclusions: Check coverage for delivery, pre- and post-natal care, and newborn expenses, along with applicable exclusions. Network hospitals: Check whether your preferred maternity hospital is part of the insurer’s network and offers cashless treatment. Premium costs: Compare the premium with the coverage, limits, waiting period, and other policy conditions. Newborn coverage: Check whether the policy covers the newborn and which expenses, such as specified medical treatment or vaccinations, are included.

Conclusion

Maternity health insurance may help manage eligible expenses related to pregnancy, delivery, and newborn care, subject to the policy terms. Before relying on the cover, it is worth checking when the maternity benefit becomes available, what limits apply, and which expenses and conditions are specified in the policy.

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