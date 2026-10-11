Why Old Dogs Might be Able to Teach Alzheimer’s Researchers New Tricks

So, scientists have set out to research other animals that naturally experience what happens in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s or dementia. One particular species showing promise as a model to study neurodegenerative disease is the aging dog.

In our newly published research in the journal npj Dementia, my colleagues and I show that the aging dog brain changes in similar ways to a human brain with dementia – highlighting the value of companion dogs as a natural model of neurodegeneration that could help researchers develop better diagnostics and treatments for this disease.

Brain disease in dogs and people

Our work on aging dogs all began with a desire to develop better treatments for dementia. Was there a better way to study the toxic proteins that cause disease than using mice?

Around the same time, I had learned that dogs also get dementia and partnered with my colleague Stephanie McGrath, a veterinary neurologist who studies companion dogs with brain diseases. She was interested in canine cognitive dysfunction syndrome, a condition similar to dementia in people.

Canine cognitive dysfunction affects more than a quarter of dogs over age 12. This type of dementia can be diagnosed through surveys of symptoms that owners see in their dogs. But the abnormal proteins that cause dementia in dogs have not been studied in depth. In order to study canine cognitive dysfunction – and potentially dementia in people – we would need to understand how the brains of companion dogs age.

Partnering with neuropathologist Caitlin Latimer, my team and I set out to see how the brains of dogs with canine cognitive dysfunction compared to those of people with Alzheimer’s disease. Owners consented to donating brain samples from their old dogs for this study. The dogs had either died naturally or had been euthanized under the direction of their owners, with consultation from their clinical care team, to prevent further decline in their quality of life. Using the same lab analysis methods we used to examine human samples, we found abnormal protein deposits in the same regions of the dog brain as in the brains of people with early dementia.