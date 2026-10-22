What Is Telepsychiatry and How Is It Making Mental Health Care More Accessible?

What is FasPsych?

FasPsych is a psychiatric staffing company that provides telemedicine psychiatry services to medical institutions such as hospitals, clinics, and other behavioral health organizations. It also offers on-site, in-person services alongside video consultations. The company has been operating since 2007 and is focusing on behavioral health staffing solutions which are designed to help organizations to respond to the growing demand for mental health care.

The psychiatry staffing network of the company connects healthcare facilities with psychiatric professionals, including psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners. For example, if a hospital is in need of additional psychiatric consultations in the evening time or during the weekends but they can’t suddenly recruit a new professional and hence they can explore this outsourced staffing way. This will help them resolve the problem without going through the whole process of hiring a full-time employee.