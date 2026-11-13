Can Anxiety Disorders Go Unnoticed Behind an Apparently Normal Lifestyle?

Some of the most anxious people in any office are also the most dependable. They reply to emails within minutes. They reach the airport three hours early. They remember every birthday, every deadline, every small commitment they made in passing. Nobody around them would guess that they slept four hours last night, or that their stomach has been in knots since Sunday evening.
Psychiatrists see this picture regularly. An anxiety disorder does not always stop someone from working or keeping up a social life. In many cases it sits quietly underneath what looks like a well-organised existence, and it can stay there for years before anyone gives it a proper name.
The worry itself is invisible. What people around them see is the effort that goes into managing it. A person might rehearse a two-minute phone call for half an hour beforehand. They might reread a sent message five or six times hunting for mistakes, or say yes to every request because the thought of refusing feels physically unbearable. Colleagues read this as dedication. Family calls it a careful nature. Nobody thinks to call it what it is.
The body usually gives the first honest clues:
Trouble falling asleep because the mind keeps running through tomorrow
Acidity, loose motions or stomach cramps despite completely normal test reports
Tight shoulders, a clenched jaw or headaches that keep coming back
A racing heart or breathlessness with no physical exertion behind it
Tiredness through the day when nothing physically demanding has happened
Many such people visit a physician or a gastroenterologist several times, collect a file full of normal reports and get told to “take less tension.” The anxiety behind the symptoms never enters the conversation.
Families who eventually consult a psychiatric hospital in Hyderabad often say the same thing at the first meeting. They had always thought of their daughter or husband as a perfectionist, nothing more. Looking back, they can trace the sleeplessness and the constant worrying to college days or even earlier. Nothing ever seemed serious enough to act on. The marks were good. The job was secure.
One reason is that anxiety passes for ambition with very little effort. In Hyderabad, where long hours in Gachibowli and HITEC City are the norm, someone who cannot switch off looks much like everyone else on the floor. Their restlessness even gets praised in appraisals.
Another reason is the reaction people fear at home. Someone with a good salary and a settled family who admits to feeling frightened most of the time is likely to hear, “What do you have to worry about?” The question usually comes from a place of love. It still shuts the conversation down completely, and the person learns to stop bringing it up.
Over time they build their entire life around the problem. They dodge presentations, turn down promotions that involve travel, stop driving on flyovers, skip family functions with a polite excuse. Each adjustment on its own is small. Taken together they shrink a person’s world year by year, and because the shrinking happens gradually, even the person living it may not register the full extent of it.
Alcohol or sleeping tablets sometimes enter the picture at this stage, used to quieten the mind at night. That carries its own risks and is a strong reason to seek proper care before one problem becomes two.
Anxiety disorders respond well to treatment. Generalised anxiety disorder, panic disorder and social anxiety disorder each have clear diagnostic criteria, and a psychiatrist at a mental hospital in Hyderabad can tell after a detailed assessment whether years of “tension” fits one of them. Treatment typically involves talk therapy such as CBT, with medicines added when symptoms are severe.
Duration is useful. Worrying before an exam or a job interview is part of being alive and it passes once the event is over. Worry that is present on most days for six months or more, and feels impossible to control, deserves a professional opinion.
Other signs that point the same way:
Sleep has been disturbed for weeks on end
Physical symptoms keep returning despite normal reports
Certain places or situations are being avoided out of fear
Irritability over small changes of plan is wearing relationships thin
Alcohol or tablets are being used to calm down at night
Sudden chest pain or breathlessness should always be checked by a doctor first, since these symptoms can have physical causes that need ruling out.
A first consultation is simply a conversation about what the person has been experiencing and for how long. It commits nobody to medicines or admission. With treatment, many people say they sleep through the night properly for the first time in years. Families often notice the difference before the person does.
[NGpg/HP]
Suggested Reading: