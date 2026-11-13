Can Anxiety Disorders Go Unnoticed Behind an Apparently Normal Lifestyle?

Why Does Anxiety Stay Hidden for So Many Years?

One reason is that anxiety passes for ambition with very little effort. In Hyderabad, where long hours in Gachibowli and HITEC City are the norm, someone who cannot switch off looks much like everyone else on the floor. Their restlessness even gets praised in appraisals.

Another reason is the reaction people fear at home. Someone with a good salary and a settled family who admits to feeling frightened most of the time is likely to hear, “What do you have to worry about?” The question usually comes from a place of love. It still shuts the conversation down completely, and the person learns to stop bringing it up.

Over time they build their entire life around the problem. They dodge presentations, turn down promotions that involve travel, stop driving on flyovers, skip family functions with a polite excuse. Each adjustment on its own is small. Taken together they shrink a person’s world year by year, and because the shrinking happens gradually, even the person living it may not register the full extent of it.

Alcohol or sleeping tablets sometimes enter the picture at this stage, used to quieten the mind at night. That carries its own risks and is a strong reason to seek proper care before one problem becomes two.

Anxiety disorders respond well to treatment. Generalised anxiety disorder, panic disorder and social anxiety disorder each have clear diagnostic criteria, and a psychiatrist at a mental hospital in Hyderabad can tell after a detailed assessment whether years of “tension” fits one of them. Treatment typically involves talk therapy such as CBT, with medicines added when symptoms are severe.