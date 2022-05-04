Badrinath's Vasudhara falls miraculous water does not touch sinners

Vasudhara falls -- one of the most enchanting places to visit in Uttarakhand's Badrinath -- is believed to be miraculous as its water does not touch sinners.

The waterfall stops flowing after coming in contact with a sinner. It may sound unimaginable but it is said to be true.

Uttarakhand is also known as Dev Bhoomi. Right from its rivers and waterfalls to religious places, everything and every place have its history, significance, and mystery.

The waterfall is situated at a height of 13,500 feet above sea level at a distance of 8 km from Badrinath.

It falls from a height of 400 meters and the falling water appears as pearls.

People, who come here feel like they have reached heaven.

It is said that even if a drop of waterfalls on a person from this waterfall, then he/she is a pious soul.