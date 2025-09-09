Ahead of meeting PM Modi, Himachal CM bats for development model for hill states

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh), Sep 9: Hours before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said he would raise the question of whether the development model in the hill states is sustainable and emphasised the need for a model to keep the mountains safe and protected.

He sought the formulation of a national policy for sustainable development in the hill states to protect the mountains from crumbling. The Chief Minister in his post on X said, “People welcome the PM on his visit to Himachal at a time when the state has witnessed unprecedented devastation during the monsoons. The beautiful state of Himachal is today suffering the pain of losing loved ones, villages being buried under debris and extensive damage to roads and electricity supply. Himachal has suffered immense pain since 2023,” he said.

Describing the Prime Minister as a guardian of the country, the Chief Minister said, “A very vital question that he would raise before the PM is whether the development model being followed in the hill states is sustainable”.

“The larger question is as to how we can save the mountains from the adverse impact of climate change. We need to have a sustainable development model which can protect the natural resources of the state and keep the mountains safe and protected,” CM Sukhu wrote.

Upon reaching Dharamsala, where the Prime Minister is coming, the Chief Minister said he saw an exhibition organised by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

“The outstanding work being done by the NDRF in the field of disaster management in a state grappling with adverse natural conditions is commendable,” said the Chief Minister in another post on X.