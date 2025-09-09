PM Modi announces financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for disaster-hit Himachal

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh), Sep 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh, reviewed the situation and damage caused by cloudbursts, rains and landslides, and announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for the state.

PM Modi also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the floods and natural calamities.

The Prime Minister also did an aerial survey of flood-hit areas. Later, PM Modi had an official meeting here to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess the damage that had occurred in Himachal Pradesh.

There will be an advance release of the second instalment of the SDRF and the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

PM Modi asked for a multi-dimensional view to be taken to get the entire region and people back on their feet. These would be done through multiple ways, like rebuilding homes through PM Awas Yojana, restoration of national highways, rebuilding schools, provision of relief under PMNRF, along with the release of mini kits for livestock.

Recognising the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections.