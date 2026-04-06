“Uncle, mujhe bacha lo”: 4-Year-Old Girl Tied to Staircase, Beaten in Himachal by a Retired Army Man for Plucking Guava

A video has gone viral on social media on April 5, 2026 showing a four-year-old girl tied to a staircase and crying. The shocking incident took place in Una district of Himachal Pradesh and has triggered widespread outrage online. The child was allegedly tied up and beaten by a retired Army man for plucking a guava from his garden.

According to reports, the girl belongs to a family of migrant workers living nearby. She had entered the accused’s property in Bahdala village and plucked a guava. In a fit of anger, the man allegedly restrained her by tying her hands with a rope to the staircase railing inside his house and then assaulted her.