Himachal Pradesh

“Uncle, mujhe bacha lo”: 4-Year-Old Girl Tied to Staircase, Beaten in Himachal by a Retired Army Man for Plucking Guava

Shocking case in Una as a 4-year-old is assaulted by a retired Army man; investigation underway after video goes viral.
A child wearing a long-sleeve shirt and red pants with white patterns is tied to a staircase railing with rope. The setting appears somber and concerning.
A video has gone viral on social media showing a four-year-old girl tied to a staircase and crying.X
Author:
Varsha Pant
Updated on

A video has gone viral on social media on April 5, 2026 showing a four-year-old girl tied to a staircase and crying. The shocking incident took place in Una district of Himachal Pradesh and has triggered widespread outrage online. The child was allegedly tied up and beaten by a retired Army man for plucking a guava from his garden.

According to reports, the girl belongs to a family of migrant workers living nearby. She had entered the accused’s property in Bahdala village and plucked a guava. In a fit of anger, the man allegedly restrained her by tying her hands with a rope to the staircase railing inside his house and then assaulted her.

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During the incident, the child was heard crying for help and repeatedly pleading, “Uncle, mujhe bacha lo” (uncle please save me). The case came to light after the video surfaced online, showing the child tied up and in distress.

The girl was rescued after locals became aware of the situation and intervened. Police in Una said they took cognisance of the incident after receiving a complaint through the emergency helpline 112 and reviewing the viral video.

A police team reached the village on Sunday, April 5, 2026, and ensured that the child received necessary medical attention. Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the accused, who has been detained. The case has been filed under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice Act, and an investigation is currently underway.

The footage quickly spread across social media, sparking anger and outrage, with many demanding strict action against the accused.

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One person, reacting to the video after the girl was rescued, wrote, “She looks so traumatised, struggling to even speak without stammering”. Another person, sharing a photo highlighting the incident, wrote, “This is what humanity has come to. Shame on this man.”

Another person showing the communal angle wrote “plucking fruits and flowers are not crime to them, their caste is problem to them.I have seen many such incident in northeast or even worse than this.” Another wrote “A guava is replaceable; a child’s sense of safety is not. This is not 'discipline'—it is a criminal act of torture.”

Amid the widespread backlash, the retired Army man reportedly issued a public apology, expressing regret over his actions. The investigation is ongoing to determine the full sequence of events.

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A child wearing a long-sleeve shirt and red pants with white patterns is tied to a staircase railing with rope. The setting appears somber and concerning.
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