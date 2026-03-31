Bharatiya Janata Party Member Subramanian Swamy Calls Vajpayee a “Ra**al”, Says “Vajpayee Was the Worst”

When Shalini, visibly surprised, asked about Vajpayee’s leadership, Swamy’s response became even more controversial. He said, “Vajpayee was the worst, always talking about ‘which girl is this’ and constantly looking at them, and he died because of that only.” He then questioned Shalini, asking if she knew how Vajpayee died, and told her to “go there and find out where he lived,” instead of relying on media reports.

Swamy further alleged that Vajpayee had an adopted daughter who was, according to him, his biological child from a relationship with a woman who was married to someone else. He made additional claims about the woman and her family arrangement, saying, “he had some adopted daughter who is actually… he kept a woman whom he didn’t marry because she was married to somebody else, but she stayed with him and the husband of that lady stayed in the service quarter.”

The video quickly gained attention on social media, triggering strong reactions. Many users criticised Swamy, calling his statements baseless and defamatory. One user commented, “Swamy has gone insane. No proof, just slander. He wants people to react so that he can get some limelight.” Another wrote, “Extraordinary claims need extraordinary evidence.”