Politics

Bharatiya Janata Party Member Subramanian Swamy Calls Vajpayee a “Ra**al”, Says “Vajpayee Was the Worst”

Subramanian Swamy’s controversial remarks on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee during an interview with Shalini Kapoor Tiwari spark outrage online, drawing sharp reactions
In the image Subramanian swamy is shown smiling at the camera he is wearing a white kurta
Swamy alleged Vajpayee’s adopted daughter was his biological child from a relationship with a married womanMinistry of Parliamentry Affairs (GODL-India), GODL-India, via Wikimedia Commons
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Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an Indian poet, writer, and statesman who served as the Prime Minister of India—first for a brief term of 13 days in 1996, and later for six years from 1998 to 2004. He became the first non-Congress Prime Minister to complete a full term in office and is widely recognised for strengthening India’s national security, economic growth, and democratic ideals.

However, Subramanian Swamy, an Indian politician, economist, and statistician, expressed a sharply contrasting view in an interview with Shalini Kapoor Tiwari, a digital content creator and anchor. During the interview, Swamy strongly criticised Vajpayee and even called him “rascal.” He also spoke about other leaders, including Amit Shah, but his remarks about Vajpayee left even the anchor visibly shocked.

See Also: If Subramanian Swamy’s Hyperbole on PM Modi Shocked You, Wait Till You Hear About the Alleged Surveillance of a Woman by Modi: All About the “Snoopgate” Scandal

Swamy, who was previously a professor of Mathematical Economics at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and is known for his strong opinions, described P. V. Narasimha Rao as the best Prime Minister of India. He said, “Narasimha Rao, according to me, was the best Prime Minister of India, and the second best, but for a very short period, was Morarji Desai,” adding that all others were “mediocre.”

When Shalini, visibly surprised, asked about Vajpayee’s leadership, Swamy’s response became even more controversial. He said, “Vajpayee was the worst, always talking about ‘which girl is this’ and constantly looking at them, and he died because of that only.” He then questioned Shalini, asking if she knew how Vajpayee died, and told her to “go there and find out where he lived,” instead of relying on media reports.

Swamy further alleged that Vajpayee had an adopted daughter who was, according to him, his biological child from a relationship with a woman who was married to someone else. He made additional claims about the woman and her family arrangement, saying, “he had some adopted daughter who is actually… he kept a woman whom he didn’t marry because she was married to somebody else, but she stayed with him and the husband of that lady stayed in the service quarter.”

The video quickly gained attention on social media, triggering strong reactions. Many users criticised Swamy, calling his statements baseless and defamatory. One user commented, “Swamy has gone insane. No proof, just slander. He wants people to react so that he can get some limelight.” Another wrote, “Extraordinary claims need extraordinary evidence.”

See Also: Anil Ambani, Jeffery Epstein and Modi: Fresh Files Reveal How Ambani and Epstein Allegedly Facilitated Meetings Between Washington and Delhi ‘Leadership’

However, a section of users supported Swamy’s remarks, arguing that he is known for speaking bluntly and challenging established narratives. One supporter wrote that he was “exposing the ‘Saint Atal’ myth” and bringing attention to aspects of his life that are rarely discussed.

Apart from Vajpayee, Swamy also made controversial remarks about other leaders. He referred to Amit Shah as a “gunda,” alleging his involvement in the death of Haren Pandya, and called Rajnath Singh “darpok.”

Notably, Swamy, who has served as India’s Minister of Law and Justice and is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, has often been critical of the central government and its leadership despite being a member of the party.

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In the image Subramanian swamy is shown smiling at the camera he is wearing a white kurta
Subramanian Swamy Alleges Women had to Sleep with “Big Man” PM Modi and were later Appointed as MPs; BJP Insider also Makes Bombshell Claims

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