Lal Bahadur Shastri did not Just Cry ‘Jai Jawan”, he Lived Up to it. BSF was his Most Crucial Offering to the Nation

As we think of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” often crosses our mind. He with his short lived Prime Minister tenure has yet another lasting legacy to his credit. The one that patrols our border to this day. On 1 December 1965, India raised the Border Security Force (BSF) which today stands as the world’s largest border guarding organization. Its existence wasn’t just an overnight affair but was the result of a long standing persistence, foresight, leadership and the conflicts that paved its way.

The partition of Punjab and Bengal was finalized formally by the Radcliffe Award however, the Rann of Kutch went unnoticed slipping the cracks. Although it was a universal thing that the Rann of Kutch belonged to the Indian Saurashtra region, Pakistan saw this as an opportunity. The Indo-Pakistan war of 1965 that started as a conflict in the Rann of Kutch and Kashmir in April turned into a full-scale war in mid-august resulting in many casualties on both sides, exposing the unpreparedness of India on guarding its border. India was still relying on State Armed Police Battalions when trouble flared up while Pakistan has raised the West Pakistan Rangers in 1958. The war concluded with the signing of the Tashkent Declaration.

Notably, the leader had already sensed the shortcomings years before while he served as the Home Minister (1961-63). He proposed the formation of a central pool called the ‘reserve police force’ that would help states during emergencies. The leader’s idea was to incorporate cooperation between the states at the time of need, making the idea practical as well as economical. However, the idea was opposed by the states being wary of losing the power to the Centre.