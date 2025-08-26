Lal Bahadur Shastri did not Just Cry ‘Jai Jawan”, he Lived Up to it. BSF was his Most Crucial Offering to the Nation

After the 1965 India and Pakistan war India’s border vulnerabilities were exposed
This led to the creation of the Border Security Force (BSF) by Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1 December 1965
Even as Home Minister, Shastri had foreseen the need for a central reserve police force.
As we think of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” often crosses our mind. He with his short lived Prime Minister tenure has yet another lasting legacy to his credit. The one that patrols our border to this day. On 1 December 1965, India raised the Border Security Force (BSF) which today stands as the world’s largest border guarding organization. Its existence wasn’t just an overnight affair but was the result of a long standing persistence, foresight, leadership and the conflicts that paved its way.
The partition of Punjab and Bengal was finalized formally by the Radcliffe Award however, the Rann of Kutch went unnoticed slipping the cracks. Although it was a universal thing that the Rann of Kutch belonged to the Indian Saurashtra region, Pakistan saw this as an opportunity. The Indo-Pakistan war of 1965 that started as a conflict in the Rann of Kutch and Kashmir in April turned into a full-scale war in mid-august resulting in many casualties on both sides, exposing the unpreparedness of India on guarding its border. India was still relying on State Armed Police Battalions when trouble flared up while Pakistan has raised the West Pakistan Rangers in 1958. The war concluded with the signing of the Tashkent Declaration.
Notably, the leader had already sensed the shortcomings years before while he served as the Home Minister (1961-63). He proposed the formation of a central pool called the ‘reserve police force’ that would help states during emergencies. The leader’s idea was to incorporate cooperation between the states at the time of need, making the idea practical as well as economical. However, the idea was opposed by the states being wary of losing the power to the Centre.
LP Singh, then a senior bureaucrat and later India’s longest-serving Home Secretary wrote in his book “If Shastri had stayed longer as Home Minister or lived long enough after becoming a PM, he may have secured an agreement among the states.”
In April 1965, the Home Ministry set up a committee under Lieutenant General P. P. Kumaramangalam, then Vice Chief of the Army Staff. His report, examined by Singh and Chief of Army Staff General J. N. Chaudhuri, was placed before Shastri. Then, Shastri took it forward through consultation rather than confrontation, which was the signature style of the leader. He did not enforce it but contrary to it bought in Defense Minister Y. B. Chavan, Home Minister Gulzari Lal Nanda, and Foreign Minister Swaran Singh. He even reached out to Opposition leaders: Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bhupesh Gupta, Indulal Yagnik, Hirendranath Mukherjee and more. This was not just about soldiers and borders now but it was about securing the nation’s territorial integrity and restoring the confidence across the border.
India has reached its consensus of having a Federal Border Force under Home Ministry by May 1965. They would be tasked with Police during peace but during war, they will be placed under Army command. The force came into existence and K.F. Rustam ji was chosen as its first Director General, the very person who objected the plan as the Inspector General of Police in Madhya Pradesh following the CM’s instruction. The choice was made taking into consideration his experience in Operation Polo and his rapport with General Chaudhari. The war with Pakistan delayed the emergence but once peace returned, 25 state armed police battalions merged leading to the formation of the BSF.
The idea that began as an improvised solution came forth to become a formidable force with over 2.7 lakhs personnel and 200 battalions equipped with their own aircraft, riverine craft, horse units and highly trained canine squads. The BSF has emerged to be an indispensable and respected unit, taking its place in India’s security force.
With the creation of BSF, The States Reorganization Commission’s rejection of a separate Punjab-speaking state under the grounds of not being able to defend themselves for being small border states lost its cause. And hence, Punjab was recognized into Punjab, Haryana and Himanchal Pradesh. All the credit went to Indira Gandhi but it would not have been possible without the foundation laid by Lal Bahadur Shastri.
The political figure believed and thus made history. He is often remembered for his humility and untimely death which resulted in his small tenure as PM but BSF is the symbol of his resolution and practical vision. They remind us of one of us our great leader’s legacy every time they patrol the borders. [Rh/SY]
