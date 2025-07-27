Lal Bahadur Shastri loved farmers and they loved him back. His Leadership made India win 1965 War and he died a mysterious death. He was a Socialist, but he wasn't Nehru.

In the 1960s, India faced chronic food shortages due to widespread droughts, failed monsoons, and a rising population. As a result, India became a major recipient of U.S. aid under Public Law 480 (PL-480), also known as the “Food for Peace” program, initiated in 1954 by U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower to address surplus agricultural commodities and promote international goodwill.

However, heavy dependence on American wheat created political pressure for India to align with U.S. interests, particularly concerning the Vietnam War and India’s relations with the Soviet Union. At the time, U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson threatened to withhold food aid because India took a neutral stance and openly criticized U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War.

In response, Shastri appealed to the people of India to voluntarily give up one meal a week to reduce the country’s dependency on American wheat. Remarkably, before making this appeal, Shastri tested it within his own household, asking his family to skip a meal to see if they could withstand the hunger.

