The Day Jinnah Escaped Death: The 1943 Assassination Attempt

On July 26 1943, Mohammad Ali Jinnah was attacked by Mozangvi, a Khaskar member at his Bombay residence
Jinnah’s swift reaction and intervention of guards prevented a fatal blow, leaving him with injuries but could not take him down from leading the Pakistan Movement.
The assassination was viewed as a political attack while Mozangvi claimed it to be an act of self-defence. The incident strengthened Jinnah’s image as a determined leader.
It was the year 1943. India was still under British rule and the demand for a separate nation of Pakistan was gaining momentum. Amidst all this, the then leader of Muslim League in India, Mohammad Ali Jinnah escaped death, which could have changed the course of history. On 26th July 1943, the Muslim League leader found a young man talking to his secretary in his Malabar Hill bungalow. The young man, masked as a normal visitor, got close enough to Jinnah to strike. The man was Rafiq Sabir Mozangvi, a member of a radical group called ‘Khaksars’. In a flash, he lunged at Jinnah injuring him in his face and hand.
The assassination attempt was a result of the clashing of ideas with Jinnah regarding India’s partition. The assailant told Jinnah that he wanted to discuss with him about the political standstill about the ongoing partition and his refusal to meet Mahatma Gandhi. To this, Jinnah told him that he is quite busy and Mozangvi could first make an appointment with his secretary to see him in a day or two. This angered the young man resulting in the attack. He sprang forward with a knife. Jinnah managed to get a hold of the attacking hand but got injured in the process, resulting in a deep cut in his left hand and left profile of his jaw. The quick instinct protected him from sustaining any fatal injuries. The attacker was then taken down by the guards and the members of the Muslim League present at the moment before inflicting any further harm. Jinnah was then rushed for medical treatment. The attempt alarmed Jinnah’s followers, making the leader a man who risked everything for a separate homeland. The wounds couldn't silence him, rather added to his stature.
On the other hand, Rafiq Sabir had his own version to say. He travelled all the way from Lahore to Delhi and then Bombay to meet Jinnah. He said that he had no personal grudges against him, just the difference in political ideologies. He roamed around in the bazaars and then asked around to know of Jinnah’s residence. On reaching the bungalow, he was escorted inside to Jinnah’s secretary upon expressing his interest to see Jinnah. Jinnah’s secretary, Al Syed asked him to write down his request. Jinnah himself walked in as they conversed and asked about the visitor’s purpose. Rafiq then told him his intentions and that he has travelled a long way to be able to meet him. Jinnah refused to talk and asked him to leave. Mozangvi stood firm refusing to leave which enraged Jinnah. He abused Mozangvi calling him ‘dog’ and ‘zahil’. Rafiq claimed that he was pushed and stuck down by the guards. He raised his hand in retaliation and took out his knife in self-defense. He further clarified that he had no intention to harm Jinnah.
The police reported that Jinnah’s injuries were not serious and he had been treated by Dr. Massina. Jinnah too addressed the press confirming his recovery. He urged everyone to remain calm. The assassination attempt was condemned by several newspapers and congratulated Jinnah for his escape. Jinnah channeled the turbulence into renewed determination, pressing forward with his mission. The determination led to fruition four years later with the formation of Pakistan. [Rh/SY]
Also Read:
NewsGram invites you to join our exclusive Certification Program designed to help you excel in Journalism and Content Creation!
What You Get:
✅ Author Profile/Byline – Your own author page on NewsGram📝
✅ Certificate – Official recognition of your expertise 🎓
✅ Live Classes – Weekend sessions + One-on-one sessions on weekdays 🎥👨🏫
✅ Article Publication – Publish for free under expert mentorship 📰✍️
✅ Freelancing Opportunity – Potential to work with NewsGram in the future 💼🚀
📅 Limited slots available! Take the next step in your career and gain hands-on experience in digital media content writing.
Apply right now with a mail to education@newsgram.com.
For more details, see the Course Guide.