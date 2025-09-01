The Day Jinnah Escaped Death: The 1943 Assassination Attempt

On the other hand, Rafiq Sabir had his own version to say. He travelled all the way from Lahore to Delhi and then Bombay to meet Jinnah. He said that he had no personal grudges against him, just the difference in political ideologies. He roamed around in the bazaars and then asked around to know of Jinnah’s residence. On reaching the bungalow, he was escorted inside to Jinnah’s secretary upon expressing his interest to see Jinnah. Jinnah’s secretary, Al Syed asked him to write down his request. Jinnah himself walked in as they conversed and asked about the visitor’s purpose. Rafiq then told him his intentions and that he has travelled a long way to be able to meet him. Jinnah refused to talk and asked him to leave. Mozangvi stood firm refusing to leave which enraged Jinnah. He abused Mozangvi calling him ‘dog’ and ‘zahil’. Rafiq claimed that he was pushed and stuck down by the guards. He raised his hand in retaliation and took out his knife in self-defense. He further clarified that he had no intention to harm Jinnah.

The police reported that Jinnah’s injuries were not serious and he had been treated by Dr. Massina. Jinnah too addressed the press confirming his recovery. He urged everyone to remain calm. The assassination attempt was condemned by several newspapers and congratulated Jinnah for his escape. Jinnah channeled the turbulence into renewed determination, pressing forward with his mission. The determination led to fruition four years later with the formation of Pakistan. [Rh/SY]



