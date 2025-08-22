Deity or Demon? The Folklore of Lord Chathan and the Practice of Chathan Seva in Kerala

According to legend, Chathan is the son of Lord Shiva and Parvathy. The story follows Lord Shiva, whose eyes once fell upon an extraordinarily beautiful tribal girl named Kulivaka. Lord Shiva, captivated by Kulivaka’s irresistible beauty, confronted her with his desires.

Kulivaka, who was a true devotee of Parvathy, faced an extreme predicament where she had to choose between Lord Shiva and Parvathy. She realized that choosing either path would bring the wrath of the other upon her. Kulivaka decided to pray to Parvathy Devi to help her find a solution to such an intense dilemma.

Parvathy, impressed by the tribal girl’s innocence, explained that her path intertwining with Lord Shiva was an act of destiny itself. In Kulivaka’s previous life, she had been one of Devi Parvathy’s attendants who had once breastfed Lord Ganesha.

For this, Parvathy had cursed her to be reborn into the Chandala family—an untouchable caste in ancient India—in her next life. After a while, Devi Parvathy took pity on her and blessed her that she would bear the child of Lord Shiva in her next life, even after being born into the Chandala family.

The curse placed on Kulivaka in her previous life was thus fulfilled. According to mythology, Parvathy disguised herself as Kulivaka and went to meet Lord Shiva. The child who was born from this union would possess special powers and was destined to one day defeat the Asura lord Jalandhara. The young boy came to be known as Chathan. He is often depicted as riding a buffalo and wielding a long weapon — the kuruvadi.

See Also: Centuries-Old Snake Fair in Bihar Showcases Unique Tradition of Snake Worship

After Sage Narada revealed the true identity of Chathan’s parents, he advised Chathan to visit them in Kailasa. When Chathan reached Kailasa, he used his magical powers to take the form of Vishnu in order to avoid being stopped by Nandikeshwara, Shiva’s gatekeeper. Impressed by this act, Lord Shiva gave him the name Vishnumaya, as he had used his maya (magic) to assume the form of Vishnu to meet him.

In another tale of Chathan Swami, during his battle with Bhringasura, Chathan was wounded. A few drops of his blood fell to the ground, and from them 400 Kuttichathans were born to protect him during the battle. Art forms like Kuttichathan Theyam are specially dedicated to the minor deity as a form of worship. These ritualistic art forms are performed in sacred places like temples. The performer wears a headgear made of coconut which represents mythology and performance.