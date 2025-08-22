Deity or Demon? The Folklore of Lord Chathan and the Practice of Chathan Seva in Kerala

Key Points
Chathan (Vishnumaya) is seen as both a divine protector and a mischievous spirit.
Mythology says he is the son of Shiva, linked with powers and Kuttichathans.
Chathan Seva rituals in Kerala seek blessings, prosperity, or vengeance.
In the vast tapestry of Indian traditions and folklore, one often comes across ritual worship in which divine forces or supernatural beings protect their devotees in exchange for offerings. Many folklores describe deities or spiritual forces safeguarding their followers if certain sacrifices or rituals are performed. They are worshipped by people seeking prosperity or relief from spiritual and emotional obstacles. Some even believe that these deities can fulfil any wish, regardless of its nature.
There is one such story about a god named Vishnumaya Swami, popularly known as Chathan, who is worshipped in Kerala. Chathan is often associated with a powerful divine force capable of doing good as well as mischievous acts. Let’s explore the tale of Chathan, also known as Chathan Swami, and the traditional local practice of Chathan Seva in Kerala.
Who was Chathan, also known as Vishnumaya Swami?
The term Chathan is derived from Dravidian roots and is often associated with supernatural forces in local folklore. Chathan or Chathan Swami symbolizes a supreme force which possesses the power to act in malevolent deeds. Chathan has many interpretations, ranging from an enigmatic drive to perform good for good, to a demonic spirit that carries forward the evil wishes of his devotees.
According to legend, Chathan is the son of Lord Shiva and Parvathy. The story follows Lord Shiva, whose eyes once fell upon an extraordinarily beautiful tribal girl named Kulivaka. Lord Shiva, captivated by Kulivaka’s irresistible beauty, confronted her with his desires.
Kulivaka, who was a true devotee of Parvathy, faced an extreme predicament where she had to choose between Lord Shiva and Parvathy. She realized that choosing either path would bring the wrath of the other upon her. Kulivaka decided to pray to Parvathy Devi to help her find a solution to such an intense dilemma.
Parvathy, impressed by the tribal girl’s innocence, explained that her path intertwining with Lord Shiva was an act of destiny itself. In Kulivaka’s previous life, she had been one of Devi Parvathy’s attendants who had once breastfed Lord Ganesha.
For this, Parvathy had cursed her to be reborn into the Chandala family—an untouchable caste in ancient India—in her next life. After a while, Devi Parvathy took pity on her and blessed her that she would bear the child of Lord Shiva in her next life, even after being born into the Chandala family.
The curse placed on Kulivaka in her previous life was thus fulfilled. According to mythology, Parvathy disguised herself as Kulivaka and went to meet Lord Shiva. The child who was born from this union would possess special powers and was destined to one day defeat the Asura lord Jalandhara. The young boy came to be known as Chathan. He is often depicted as riding a buffalo and wielding a long weapon — the kuruvadi.
After Sage Narada revealed the true identity of Chathan’s parents, he advised Chathan to visit them in Kailasa. When Chathan reached Kailasa, he used his magical powers to take the form of Vishnu in order to avoid being stopped by Nandikeshwara, Shiva’s gatekeeper. Impressed by this act, Lord Shiva gave him the name Vishnumaya, as he had used his maya (magic) to assume the form of Vishnu to meet him.
In another tale of Chathan Swami, during his battle with Bhringasura, Chathan was wounded. A few drops of his blood fell to the ground, and from them 400 Kuttichathans were born to protect him during the battle. Art forms like Kuttichathan Theyam are specially dedicated to the minor deity as a form of worship. These ritualistic art forms are performed in sacred places like temples. The performer wears a headgear made of coconut which represents mythology and performance.
Kuttichathan, loosely translated as “little demons” in Malayalam, are believed to have the ability to grant wishes through worship, offerings, and puja. This act is often referred to as Chathan Seva.
What is Chathan Seva?
There are various temples dedicated to Chathan, where offerings and prayers are made to receive his blessings. Some of the notable temples include the Chathan Swamy Temple in Thrissur and the Chathan Kovil in Palakkad.
Chathan Seva is a traditional practice considered a remedy for removing obstacles in life, whether emotional or physical. Many devotees offer prayers and perform pooja to solve personal problems or to fulfil specific wishes. It is believed that Chathan provides prosperity and protection to his devotees, though the rituals may vary depending on the region where they are practiced.
In some stories originating from Malabar society, certain families are said to control powerful spirits and bend their powers according to their will. Families such as the Namburadi families of Kallur and Kattumapadam are believed to wield the power of the spirit for good.
There are several narratives about Chathan Seva—some depict it as a tradition where people worship the deity to seek blessings, while others portray it as a means to seek vengeance. The stories of Chathan often vary. Some see the ritual practice as a cultural and traditional norm whereas some view it as a form of black magic.
In contemporary visual culture, alternative narratives of Chathan and Chathan Seva continue to appear. Malayalam films such as Bhramayugham (2023) and Kumari (2022) have portrayed such ritual practices associated with Vishnumaya from Hinduism. Chathan is depicted as a mischievous goblin who embodies miraculous powers. The locals believe that the mischievous deity requires some form of appeasement or consequences will be faced.
The folklore of Chathan may have arisen from numerous oral tales and stories passed down through generations, often narrated by grandmothers to the next. These stories symbolize the enduring nature of tradition, which continues to live on in some form. Some tales emphasize goodness, while others highlight evil. The stories of Chathan Seva are interpreted differently across communities, with the belief that this greater divinity will protect devotees, fulfil their needs, and serve as their local guardian — a guardian of both good and evil. [Rh/VS]
