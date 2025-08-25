Chamatkari Hanuman Temple: The Deity That Fulfills Dreams of Going Abroad

Many Indians dream of traveling or settling abroad, and in this journey, faith often plays a role. In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the Chamatkari Hanuman Temple, popularly known as the Visa Hanuman Temple, has become a unique place of worship where devotees pray for their visa approvals. The belief is rooted in India’s strong tradition of faith and rituals, where people turn to gods for blessings in all aspects of life.

One of the most famous of these is the Chamatkari Hanuman Temple in Khadia, Ahmedabad. Every day, hundreds of devotees visit this modest shrine, praying for their visa applications to be approved. The temple is believed to perform miracles for visa aspirants, and priests conduct special rituals to support their prayers.

But Ahmedabad is not the only place where such faith is practiced. From Tamil Nadu to Delhi, and from Telangana to Punjab, several temples in India are associated with visas and foreign travel. Devotees often write down the name of the country they wish to visit, hand it to the temple priest, and perform rituals in hopes of having their dreams fulfilled.