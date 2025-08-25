Chamatkari Hanuman Temple: The Deity That Fulfills Dreams of Going Abroad

Devotees at Ahmedabad’s Chamatkari Hanuman Temple pray for visa approvals.
Priests guide devotees through a 41-day ritual of chanting the Hanuman Chalisa
The belief draws from Hanuman’s mythological ability to cross borders in the Ramayana
Many Indians dream of traveling or settling abroad, and in this journey, faith often plays a role. In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the Chamatkari Hanuman Temple, popularly known as the Visa Hanuman Temple, has become a unique place of worship where devotees pray for their visa approvals. The belief is rooted in India’s strong tradition of faith and rituals, where people turn to gods for blessings in all aspects of life.
One of the most famous of these is the Chamatkari Hanuman Temple in Khadia, Ahmedabad. Every day, hundreds of devotees visit this modest shrine, praying for their visa applications to be approved. The temple is believed to perform miracles for visa aspirants, and priests conduct special rituals to support their prayers.
But Ahmedabad is not the only place where such faith is practiced. From Tamil Nadu to Delhi, and from Telangana to Punjab, several temples in India are associated with visas and foreign travel. Devotees often write down the name of the country they wish to visit, hand it to the temple priest, and perform rituals in hopes of having their dreams fulfilled.
The popularity of these temples has grown in recent years as visa rules have tightened worldwide. As people face increasing hurdles in fulfilling their aspirations of moving to countries like the US, UK, and Canada, many turn to faith as a source of hope and comfort.
Pandit Shashikant Mishra, priest of the Chamatkari Hanuman Temple, explained in an interview with HT that devotees are asked to follow a 41-day prayer ritual. They must chant the Hanuman Chalisa 11 times daily, along with other prayers, while writing down the name of the country they wish to visit. According to him, those who genuinely believe in their prayers often see results.
Some claim to have received their visas within days of praying at the temple. The faith in Hanuman’s ability to “cross borders” comes from mythology. In the Ramayana, when Lakshmana (Lord Rama’s brother) was gravely injured, Hanuman was sent to fetch a life-saving herb from the Himalayas. Unable to identify the herb, he carried the entire mountain and flew back across the skies to save him. That story of a deity who once crossed countries carrying a mountain resonates deeply with devotees seeking to cross borders today.
Whether visas are ultimately granted or not, what these devotees gain is hope—the belief that their dreams of studying, working, or living abroad will one day come true. For many, faith in Hanuman keeps their aspirations alive, even in the face of uncertainty. [Rh/VP]
