Kundan Lal Gupta: The Indian Man Who Rescued Austrian Jews from the Holocaust by Creating Imaginary Jobs and Companies

The first respondent of the newspaper advert was Hans Losch, whose life was turned upside down because of the anti-Jewish law. Losch lost his job and his family business. During this time, Losch was shocked to his core, as he was not only offered a job by Kundan, but he was also offered housing facilities and a profit share in the imaginary company, ‘Kundan Cloth Mills’.

Kundan Lal Gupta rescued five families and a total of 14 Jews. Though he executed his plan perfectly, the end result was that many Jewish people received work visas to India.

Among them was Fritz Weiss, a Jewish lawyer who was also provided with the opportunity to start a fresh life somewhere else. Weiss was hiding in the same hospital where Kundan was getting his treatment. He was asked by the Nazis to clean the street right outside his home. The 30-year-old got the job offer at the counterfeit Kundan Agencies. Alfred Wachsler and his family shifted to India between January 1938 and February 1939.

Alfred Schafranek, who was once an owner of a plywood company, was offered a job to build India’s most modern plywood unit of that time. Siegmund Retter, a machine tools businessman, was one of the Jews Kundan approached to reach India. Among the people who received help from Kundan, they were offered jobs, guidance to get an Indian visa, financial stability, etc.

At the early stages of his plan, Kundan never really revealed his plan to his family. Vinay Gupta wrote in his memoir that, “His family learned of his plans only when he returned home months later." Kundan made sure his plans remained inside a closely knit circle, and no British or Indian official became aware of it. His efforts to save the Austrian Jews from Nazi torture brought change but in a restricted manner.

The Jewish people arrived in India but were not nearly prepared to leave their culture and environment behind. They witnessed that Ludhiana was not what they expected. A stark contrast between the two places led to the argument of home and culture. They realized Ludhiana was hot and did not have any Jewish community.

Losch and Weiss left within weeks of coming to India. They first moved to Bombay and eventually left for the West. Even though Kundan was faced with a situation where his grave efforts to help Jews escape the Nazis were diluted, he held no bitterness against them. Vinay Gupta wrote in his memoir that his nana was instead embarrassed. “My aunt told me he actually felt embarrassed that he could not provide a lifestyle and social environment more suited to Vienna," wrote Gupta.

Other families who relocated to India stayed here for a longer period of time. The families of Wachsler and Schafranek lived in the houses Kundan Lal had built. Alfred Wachsler ran a furniture workshop when he was in India, whereas in 1939 Schafranek established one of India’s earliest plywood factories.