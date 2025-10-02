When Charlie Chaplin Met Gandhi: How He Became the Inspiration for Charlie Chaplin's Movie Modern Times

Earlier that year, Chaplin had released one of his hit films, City Lights, and was in town for its premiere. At the time, Gandhi was at the height of his international fame – just the previous year he had been named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, while being imprisoned for violating British Salt Law. In 1931 he was released unconditionally due to popular pressure. Advertisements plastered London, inviting people to come and meet Gandhi. He received countless letters and offers asking for an audience. Amongst these was one by Chaplin.

When he first received Chaplin’s letter, Gandhi did not know who he was. Having dedicated his life to India’s freedom struggle, he scarcely had time for entertainment – he had only seen two movies at the time, one in English and one in Hindi. He rejected the offer at first but some of the workers Gandhi had associated himself with convinced him otherwise.

Chaplin had grown up poor, spending his childhood navigating workhouses, a broken family, and small-time stage performances. Chaplin did not forget his roots after his success. He was a radical actor, using his films to advocate for workers’ rights and against fascism. Hearing this changed Gandhi’s mind.

A meeting was organized. A friend of Gandhi, Chuni Lal Katial, offered up his apartment in Canning Town for the event. The rendezvous received widespread publicity. A video of the event captured Chaplin pushing his way through a massive crowd just to make it to the door. In his autobiography, Chaplin recalled, “I met him in a humble little house in the slum district off the East India Dock Road. Crowds filled the streets and the press and the photographers packed both floors. The interview took place in an upstairs front room about twelve feet square.” As the two men waved at the masses from an upstairs window, they returned the greeting with chants of “Good old Charlie! Good old Gandhi!”